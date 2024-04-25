Deere & Company Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Technology Focus & Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions ,Partnership & Acquisitions Network Map, ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deere & Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of John Deere's technological endeavors, encompassing its digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, and various technology initiatives. It provides insights into partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, shedding light on the company's efforts to stay competitive and innovative in the market.

Additionally, the report delves into each technology initiative, outlining the underlying themes, objectives, and anticipated benefits. Furthermore, it includes details of John Deere's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing transparency into its investment in technology and strategic partnerships. Overall, the report serves as a valuable resource for understanding John Deere's technology-driven approach and its implications for business strategy and growth.



Scope

In response to growing customer demand for construction machinery with zero tailpipe emissions, lower jobsite noise, and lower daily operating costs, John Deere developed and tested a fully electric backhoe called 310 X-Tier E-Power.

John Deere plans to launch a fully autonomous tractor to help farmers improve farm productivity in the face of dwindling numbers of skilled tractor operators.

John Deere uses 'Connected Support,' an array of tools that lowers machine downtime by alerting construction machine owners about impending breakdowns. Connected Support has three components: operations center, expert alerts, and remote diagnostics.

In 2022, John Deere launched its innovation hub in Austin where new hires including data scientists, data engineers, embedded software engineers, systems engineers, and computer vision and machine learning operations engineers collaborate with each other to develop innovative solutions for farmers.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Intel

Thoughtworks

FieldMicro

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

365FarmNet

Microsoft

Hello Tractor

Volocopter

Agribotix

Vuzix

