Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the largest market size in 2022, with approximately USD 6,200 million.

The disease is reported to occur in 20-50% of those living with diabetes and is the single most common cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in many populations.

Current management strategies employ aggressive glycemic and blood pressure control combined with renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system-blocking agents to slow the worsening of kidney disease.

For a long time, there were no drugs specific to DKD other than RAS inhibitors. In 2019, a CREDENCE trial proved the efficacy of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors for DKD, adding a new treatment option.

INVOKANA and FARXIGA are two of the approved SGLT2 inhibitors available in the US, Europe, and Japan for treating DKD. Moreover, recently, JARDIANCE has also gained approval in the US and Europe in 2023 for treating CKD patients with and without type-2 diabetes.

Among novel treatments, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRA) are considered extremely promising. In addition, Bayer's KERENDIA has been approved in the US in 2021 and in Europe and Japan in 2022 to treat adult patients with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes.

Off-label therapies and generics occupy the major share of the current DKD market as they are cheaper and more easily accessible to patients, being a major barrier to newly developed drugs.

A few therapies are also being investigated for the treatment of DKD. Some key players involved in the development are Daiichi Sankyo (esaxerenone), ProKidney (REACT), Inversago Pharma (INV-202), AstraZeneca (zibotentan + dapagliflozin), and others.

In May 2023, Reata Pharmaceuticals terminated the FALCON and EAGLE clinical trials of bardoxolone methyl as no safety issues were identified by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Daiichi Sankyo's esaxerenone is poised to gain a competitive edge over other emerging assets, as the drug is expected to have an early launch, securing a first-mover advantage in the DKD market compared to other upcoming therapies.

ProKidney's lead product, REACT (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure.

A deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms of DKD onset and progression is necessary for the development of new and innovative treatments for DKD. Furthermore, as DDK often goes undiagnosed due to its initial lack of symptoms, the use of advanced predictive tests for early detection can augment physicians' capacity to make well-informed treatment decisions. This, in turn, can result in improved clinical outcomes and streamline more effective therapeutic interventions.

This "Diabetic Kidney Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the DKD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the DKD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The DKD market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM DKD market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current DKD treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032



Diabetic Kidney Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview



Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), also known as diabetic nephropathy (DN), is a clinical syndrome characterized by persistent albuminuria and a progressive decline in renal function, and the term infers the presence of a typical pattern of glomerular disease. DKD is usually associated with arterial hypertension and increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. The causes of DKD are complex and most likely related to many factors, but the major factor is hyperglycemia. In the early stages, there may not be any symptoms. However, as kidney function decreases further, toxic wastes build up. Consequently, patients often feel sick to their stomachs and throw up, lose their appetites, have hiccups, and gain weight due to fluid retention. If left untreated, patients can develop heart failure and fluid in their lungs.



Diabetic Kidney Disease Diagnosis



The detection and diagnosis of DKD can be challenging. Screening and renal biopsy are the two primary diagnoses that are conducted to detect DKD in patients. Other diagnoses considered in nonalbuminuric DKD are ischemic nephropathy, dysproteinemia, and tubulointerstitial nephritis (TIN). Guidelines from the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) recommend that all people with T2DM should have their renal function and albuminuria measured annually, starting from initial diagnosis in T1DM; this can start from 5 years after diagnosis.



Diabetic Kidney Disease Treatment



The current pharmacological treatments include blood glucose control and blood pressure and lipid control with renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAS) inhibitors, SGLT2 inhibitors, biguanides, meglitinides, DPP-4 inhibitors, and sulfonylureas. Blood pressure lowering in patients with DKD to levels below 130/80 mmHg is recommended. Combination antihypertensive therapy is required for most individuals with DKD. In such cases, the combination of an ACE inhibitor or ARB plus a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker is often preferred; however, a nondihydropyridine calcium channel blocker or a diuretic may be preferred rather than a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker in patients with severely increased albuminuria. Nonpharmacological approaches with appropriate weight management and guidance for diet and smoking cessation are also crucial.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Daiichi Sankyo

Prokidney

Astrazeneca

Palatin

Chinook Therapeutics

Novartis

Mineralys Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Inversago Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uef3mk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.