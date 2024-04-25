Ukraine Conflict Impact Thematic Research Report 2024: Opportunities, Research and Developments Influenced by the War for Armed Forces, Suppliers, and Institutional Investors

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ukraine Conflict Impact (2024) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the significant defense challenges encountered by military forces and defense sector suppliers, offering insights into the complexities they face. It also explores investment opportunities within the defense technology value chain for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors.



Following the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both the development of innovative defense capabilities, such as FPV drones or hypersonic weapons, and the re-invigoration of previously stagnant market segments, such as artillery, small arms, and munitions, have dramatically restructured strategic priorities within the global defense sector.

Both national governments and commercial entities are continuously re-evaluating the broader challenges in terms of production capacity and scalability in both the defense industry and parallel commercial ecosystems seeking to strengthen their supply chains in the face of mounting vulnerabilities. As the geostrategic implications of this conflict continue to reverberate across global markets, opportunities abound for both established primes and specialist startups who's product portfolios reflect the demands of high intensity warfare (HIW) in the mid-21st century.



The primary lesson drawn from the Ukraine conflict has been the need to upscale production capacity and leverage cost-efficiency across all domains of modern warfare, with investments driving innovation of both technology and operations throughout the conventional (land, air, maritime) and unconventional (space, cyberspace, EMS) domains of modern warfare.

The pressure this has generated on supply chains has highlighted opportunities for greater integration of dual-use technologies from parallel commercial or consumer markets, generating both additional macroeconomic opportunity and risk as the imperatives of high intensity warfare place industries in defense and beyond within the threat matrix.

Additionally, the report provides highlights from various research and development programs influenced by the war in Ukraine, showcasing ongoing efforts by military organizations and defense companies to adapt and innovate in response to evolving geopolitical dynamics and security threats.



