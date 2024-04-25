Pixalate Releases Top 10 Apple TV Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Types in Q1 2024: ‘Bundle ID’ Spoofing is No. 1 Fraud Type, Accounts for 43% of Invalid Traffic (IVT)

LONDON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Top 10 Apple Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Types in Q1 2024 . Pixalate also released Amazon Fire TV , Roku , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.





The report covers invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud across CTV app stores, including the number of distinct apps impacted. To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 6 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across 6k+ mapped CTV apps in Q1 2024. IVT types are rated most common according to the share of invalid traffic within each CTV app store.





Top Ad Fraud Types on Apple TV Apps in Q1 2024

Bundle ID (App) Spoofing (43% of all IVT) is the most common of the 10 IVT types identified Impacted 429 distinct apps on Apple TV app store

(43% of all IVT) is the most common of the identified Invalid SSAI (Proxy) (22%) is the second most common IVT type Impacted 384 distinct apps on Apple TV app store

Download the full report for more.



For the purposes of this report, “Bundle ID (App) Spoofing'' indicates impressions in which the app identifier reported to the exchange does not match the characteristics of the app detected by Pixalate. “Proxy” is defined as impressions from an intermediary proxy device that exists to manipulate traffic counts, pass non­-human or invalid traffic, or fails to comply with the protocol. For more information on IVT types, visit Pixalate’s IVT knowledge base .

Top CTV Ad Fraud Types by Platform



Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). All of Pixalate’s MRC accredited measurement areas can be found here .





