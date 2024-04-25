Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.51.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.8 million, compared $4.7 million for the same period of 2023. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by a decrease in net interest income of $552,000 as interest expense increased significantly due to the velocity and magnitude of the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in an after-tax loss of $261,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2024.





The provision for credit losses increased $67,000 to $138,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to a provision of $71,000 for the 2023 period. The increase for credit losses was due primarily to a loan relationships that was moved to nonaccrual status and is being measured individually for impairment, which more than offset the impact of a decrease in historical loss rates.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $0.51, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and $0.64, respectively for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.





Annualized return on average assets was 0.69% for three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.92% for the corresponding period of 2023.





Annualized return on average equity was 8.03% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 11.12% for the corresponding period of 2023.





Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $4.7 million for the same period of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $0.51, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2023 were $0.66 and $0.64, respectively. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.69% and 8.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.93% and 11.19% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 2.69% compared to 3.10% for the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 156 basis points ("bps"). The FOMC rate increases enacted over the past several years contributed to the increases in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on short-term borrowings increased 79 bps for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio, resulting in an increase of $565,000 in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 156 bps or $4.6 million in expense for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 due to the FOMC rate actions, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 increased 198 bps or $3.2 million in expense as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity within twelve months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with the funding of the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning assets portfolio compared to the same period in 2023. The average loan portfolio balance increased $185.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 79 bps resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $5.9 million. The three month period ended March 31, 2024 was impacted by an increase of 85 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase of taxable equivalent interest income of $463,000.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $145.0 million compared to March 31, 2023. Net loans increased $155.5 million to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio decreased $5.2 million from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 as restricted investment in bank stock increased $4.8 million resulting from the requirement to hold additional stock in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") due to an increase in the level of borrowings from the FHLB. Investment debt securities decreased $9.9 million from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 as cash flow from this portfolio was utilized to fund the loan portfolio growth. The increase in total borrowings of $143.1 million to $373.0 million at March 31, 2024 was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.43% at March 31, 2024 from 0.28% at March 31, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $8.0 million at March 31, 2024 from $4.8 million at March 31, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan charge-offs of $380,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.62% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.69% at March 31, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $14.3 million at March 31, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $20.3 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $30.9 million to $471.5 million at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023. Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past four quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $10.6 million from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $83.9 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $19.5 million to $193.5 million at March 31, 2024 compared to March 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 10,940 shares for net proceeds of $205,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.2 million at March 31, 2023 decreased from a loss of $12.0 million at March 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $6.4 million at March 31, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $7.9 million at March 31, 2023 coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.4 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $25.72 at March 31, 2024 compared to $24.64 at March 31, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.76% at March 31, 2024 and 8.42% at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $23.50 at March 31, 2024 compared to $22.27 at March 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 per share.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED) March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2024 2023 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 23,488 $ 31,701 (25.91 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 9,055 9,945 (8.95 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 32,543 41,646 (21.86 )% Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 187,245 197,190 (5.04 )% Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,112 1,163 (4.39 )% Restricted investment in bank stock 23,420 18,656 25.54 % Loans held for sale 3,360 1,705 97.07 % Loans 1,855,347 1,700,023 9.14 % Allowance for credit losses (11,542 ) (11,734 ) (1.64 )% Loans, net 1,843,805 1,688,289 9.21 % Premises and equipment, net 28,970 31,602 (8.33 )% Accrued interest receivable 11,344 9,357 21.24 % Bank-owned life insurance 32,853 33,359 (1.52 )% Investment in limited partnerships 7,515 8,529 (11.89 )% Goodwill 16,450 16,450 — % Intangibles 184 292 (36.99 )% Operating lease right of use asset 2,922 2,635 10.89 % Deferred tax asset 4,546 5,741 (20.82 )% Other assets 13,847 8,529 62.35 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,210,116 $ 2,065,143 7.02 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,147,111 $ 1,136,483 0.94 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 471,451 502,352 (6.15 )% Total deposits 1,618,562 1,638,835 (1.24 )% Short-term borrowings 111,208 97,102 14.53 % Long-term borrowings 261,770 132,738 97.21 % Accrued interest payable 4,174 1,172 256.14 % Operating lease liability 2,987 2,690 11.04 % Other liabilities 17,898 18,636 (3.96 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,016,599 1,891,173 6.63 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,035,597 and 7,570,086 shares issued; 7,525,372 and 7,059,861 shares outstanding 44,641 42,057 6.14 % Additional paid-in capital 62,215 54,572 14.01 % Retained earnings 108,642 102,194 6.31 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities (6,425 ) (7,928 ) 18.96 % Defined benefit plan (2,741 ) (4,110 ) 33.31 % Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares (12,815 ) (12,815 ) — % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 193,517 173,970 11.24 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,210,116 $ 2,065,143 7.02 %







PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2024 2023 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 23,860 $ 18,005 32.52 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,594 1,218 30.87 % Tax-exempt 97 178 (45.51 )% Dividend and other interest income 679 463 46.65 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 26,230 19,864 32.05 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 7,963 3,372 136.15 % Short-term borrowings 2,005 1,440 39.24 % Long-term borrowings 2,516 754 233.69 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 12,484 5,566 124.29 % NET INTEREST INCOME 13,746 14,298 (3.86 )% PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 138 71 94.37 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,608 14,227 (4.35 )% NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 515 496 3.83 % Net debt securities losses, available for sale (23 ) (61 ) 62.30 % Net equity securities (losses) gains (10 ) 21 (147.62 )% Bank-owned life insurance 463 556 (16.73 )% Gain on sale of loans 305 231 32.03 % Insurance commissions 153 165 (7.27 )% Brokerage commissions 186 165 12.73 % Loan broker income 222 170 30.59 % Debit card income 329 335 (1.79 )% Other 322 179 79.89 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,462 2,257 9.08 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,422 6,176 3.98 % Occupancy 905 866 4.50 % Furniture and equipment 939 846 10.99 % Software amortization 190 183 3.83 % Pennsylvania shares tax 320 248 29.03 % Professional fees 552 688 (19.77 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 359 245 46.53 % Marketing 71 155 (54.19 )% Intangible amortization 26 35 (25.71 )% Other 1,839 1,456 26.30 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,623 10,898 6.65 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,447 5,586 (20.39 )% INCOME TAX PROVISION 639 928 (31.14 )% NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 3,808 $ 4,658 (18.25 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.51 $ 0.66 (22.73 )% EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.51 $ 0.64 (20.31 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,512,520 7,058,397 6.43 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,512,520 7,334,197 2.43 %









PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 69,349 $ 463 2.69 % $ 64,703 $ 448 2.81 % All other loans 1,781,962 23,494 5.30 % 1,601,105 17,651 4.47 % Total loans (2) 1,851,311 23,957 5.20 % 1,665,808 18,099 4.41 % Taxable securities 200,275 2,144 4.35 % 181,421 1,579 3.53 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 16,529 123 3.03 % 33,565 225 2.72 % Total securities 216,804 2,267 4.25 % 214,986 1,804 3.40 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,199 129 5.09 % 7,031 102 5.88 % Total interest-earning assets 2,078,314 26,353 5.10 % 1,887,825 20,005 4.30 % Other assets 130,958 135,276 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,209,272 $ 2,023,101 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 218,722 268 0.49 % $ 243,302 120 0.20 % Super Now deposits 215,870 1,084 2.02 % 366,424 939 1.04 % Money market deposits 292,707 2,359 3.24 % 289,734 1,280 1.79 % Time deposits 407,169 4,252 4.20 % 188,476 1,033 2.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,134,468 7,963 2.82 % 1,087,936 3,372 1.26 % Short-term borrowings 144,350 2,005 5.59 % 121,754 1,440 4.80 % Long-term borrowings 259,697 2,516 3.90 % 119,267 754 2.56 % Total borrowings 404,047 4,521 4.50 % 241,021 2,194 3.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,538,515 12,484 3.26 % 1,328,957 5,566 1.70 % Demand deposits 451,877 498,180 Other liabilities 29,260 28,367 Shareholders’ equity 189,620 167,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,209,272 $ 2,023,101 Interest rate spread (3) 1.84 % 2.60 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 13,869 2.69 % $ 14,439 3.10 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.

2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.

3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 26,230 $ 19,864 Total interest expense 12,484 5,566 Net interest income (GAAP) 13,746 14,298 Tax equivalent adjustment 123 141 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 13,869 $ 14,439







(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Operating Data Net income $ 3,808 $ 5,555 $ 2,224 $ 4,171 $ 4,658 Net interest income 13,746 13,948 13,332 13,386 14,298 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 138 (1,742 ) 1,372 (1,180 ) 71 Net security losses (33 ) (18 ) (81 ) (39 ) (40 ) Non-interest income, excluding net security losses 2,495 2,239 1,956 2,061 2,297 Non-interest expense 11,623 10,997 11,172 11,429 10,898 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.73 % 2.65 % 2.77 % 3.10 % Annualized cost of total deposits 2.01 % 1.89 % 1.64 % 1.26 % 0.85 % Annualized non-interest income to average assets 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.45 % Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.07 % 2.18 % 2.15 % Annualized return on average assets 0.69 % 1.02 % 0.41 % 0.80 % 0.92 % Annualized return on average equity 8.03 % 12.60 % 5.06 % 9.53 % 11.12 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.08 % (0.05 )% 0.01 % (0.11 )% 0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) 380 (209 ) 33 (472 ) 123 Efficiency ratio 71.41 % 67.78 % 72.76 % 73.78 % 65.46 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.77 $ 0.31 $ 0.59 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.77 0.31 0.59 0.64 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 25.72 25.51 24.55 24.69 24.64 Tangible book value 23.50 23.29 22.20 22.32 22.27 Common stock price: High 22.64 23.64 27.17 27.34 27.77 Low 18.44 20.05 20.70 21.95 21.90 Close 19.41 22.51 21.08 25.03 23.10 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,513 7,255 7,072 7,062 7,058 Fully Diluted 7,513 7,255 7,229 7,062 7,334 End-of-period common shares: Issued 8,036 8,019 7,620 7,574 7,570 Treasury (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 )







(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 2,210,116 $ 2,204,809 $ 2,176,468 $ 2,135,319 $ 2,065,143 Loans, net 1,843,805 1,828,318 1,805,571 1,757,811 1,688,289 Goodwill 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 Intangibles 184 210 235 260 292 Total deposits 1,618,562 1,589,493 1,567,267 1,553,757 1,638,835 Noninterest-bearing 471,451 471,173 471,507 475,937 502,352 Savings 220,932 219,287 226,897 229,108 239,526 NOW 208,073 214,888 220,730 238,353 363,548 Money Market 299,916 299,353 291,889 296,957 300,273 Time Deposits 292,372 260,067 249,550 226,224 191,203 Brokered Deposits 125,818 124,725 106,694 87,178 41,933 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,147,111 1,118,320 1,095,760 1,077,820 1,136,483 Core deposits* 1,200,372 1,204,701 1,211,023 1,240,355 1,405,699 Shareholders’ equity 193,517 191,556 174,540 174,402 173,970 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 7,958 $ 3,148 $ 3,683 $ 4,276 $ 4,766 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.36 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses on loans 11,542 11,446 12,890 11,592 11,734 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.69 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 145.04 % 363.60 % 349.99 % 271.09 % 246.20 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.28 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.76 % 8.69 % 8.02 % 8.17 % 8.42 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.







Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 3,808 $ 4,658 Net securities losses, net of tax 26 32 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 3,834 $ 4,690 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.69 % 0.92 % Net securities losses, net of tax — % 0.01 % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.69 % 0.93 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Return on average equity (ROE) 8.03 % 11.12 % Net securities losses, net of tax 0.06 % 0.07 % Non-GAAP core ROE 8.09 % 11.19 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.51 $ 0.66 Net securities losses, net of tax — — Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.66 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Diluted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.64 Net securities losses, net of tax — — Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.64







(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 193,517 $ 191,556 $ 174,540 $ 174,402 $ 173,970 Goodwill 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 Intangibles 184 210 235 260 292 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 176,883 $ 174,896 $ 157,855 $ 157,692 $ 157,228 Shares outstanding 7,525,372 7,508,994 7,110,025 7,063,488 7,059,861 Book value per share $ 25.72 $ 25.51 $ 24.55 $ 24.69 $ 24.64 Tangible book value per share $ 23.50 $ 23.29 $ 22.20 $ 22.32 $ 22.27



