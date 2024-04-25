Global Cobalt Mining Industry Report 2023-2030: Reserves, Production, Assets, Demand Drivers and Forecasts Featuring Glencore, CMOC, Jinchuan Group International Resources, Vale SA, and BHP

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cobalt Mining to 2030, Update 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global cobalt production is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period to reach 311.8kt in 2030.

The report provides analysis of Reserves, Production, Assets, Demand Drivers and Forecast to 2030. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

It provides historical and forecast data on cobalt production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world cobalt prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global cobalt industry. It further profiles major cobalt producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global cobalt production is expected to increase to 217.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2023, an increase of 14.4% over 2022, with the DRC alone contributing most of it. Increased supply from the DRC and Indonesia will primarily support growth in 2023. The total cobalt production for the top 10 countries is projected to increase from a collective 174.3kt in 2022 to 200.1kt in 2023,representing a 14.8% increase and accounting for 92.1% of the global total in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Cobalt Reserves

Cobalt Production

Cobalt Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand and Trade

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Glencore plc

CMOC Group Ltd

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd

Vale SA

BHP

