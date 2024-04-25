Emerging Opportunities in Pakistan's International Remittance Market: Analysis & Forecasts for 2024-2028

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



A significant upsurge in the international inbound remittance market in Pakistan is manifesting as the figures touch US$ 31.60 billion in Q1 2024, marking a 3.1% increase since 2023. Forward-looking forecasts suggest a continued growth trajectory between the years 2024 to 2028, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. This will potentially elevate the market size from US$ 30.65 billion in 2023 to US$ 34.09 billion by the end of the forecast period.



Simultaneously, the outbound remittance market reflects escalating dynamics, evidencing a 6.5% rise during 2023, reaching a transaction value of US$233.8 million in 2024. Projections for 2024-2028 indicate that the outbound remittance market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, soaring from US$219.6 million in 2023 to US$273.6 million by 2028.







The report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the international remittance landscape, focusing on intrinsic details such as transaction values and volumes, coupled with average values per transaction. It analyzes the market nuances by various channels, noting key transformations within digital, mobile, and non-digital domains of monetary transfers. Furthermore, it dissects the consumer demographics, which include insightful breakdowns by age, income, occupation, and the purpose of the remittances, enhancing the understanding of the consumer profiles engaged in these transactions.



Additionally, the document delves into the flow of remittances, presenting a granular view of market opportunities mapped from key sending countries and regions. It underscores the market shares attributed to diverse transfer channels, thus providing a holistic view of the remittance ecosystem in Pakistan.



Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



The elucidation of market dynamics provides stakeholders with actionable intelligence, equipping businesses and investors with the necessary data to conscientiously navigate the market landscape of Pakistan's international remittances. Stakeholders are positioned to leverage this information for strategic decision-making, identifying burgeoning opportunities while concurrently appraising the market risks.



Furthermore, the foresight provided by the future market growth forecast furnishes businesses and investors with paramount insights to effectuate meticulous planning and strategizing for sustained market engagement and profitability.



As global financial landscapes and demographics continue to evolve, this report serves as an indispensable tool for entities seeking to capitalize on the opportunities and navigate the complexities inherent within Pakistan's burgeoning remittance market.



Key Attributes:

