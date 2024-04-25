Advanced Packaging Market Aims for Remarkable Growth, Targeting USD 79.9 Billion by 2033 at 8.4% CAGR

Newark, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 35.7 billion advanced packaging market will reach USD 79.9 billion by 2033. The development of advanced packaging technology has reduced the installation cost for integrated circuits (ICs) and increased their output and efficiency; these developments are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The increased need for sophisticated packaging that resulted from the increased use of IC in cars also helped to propel the advanced packaging industry upward. For example, Veeco Instruments Inc. reported on May 10, 2021, that it had received an order for its AP300 Lithography System, which is used in the advanced packaging chip production ramp.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14204



These cutting-edge packaging technologies will address the growing need for 5G system-on-a-chip, high-performance computing applications, and graphic processors (GPUs). Due to advancements in packaging technology, large system-on-chip solutions now have a higher functional density, driving industry expansion. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts are made to provide fresh, creative packaging solutions, which hasten the market's expansion for advanced packaging.

Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to significant semiconductor manufacturers, growing industrialisation, and a sizable consumer electronics market, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the semiconductor packaging market. The area is well known for producing semiconductors in large quantities and for using cutting-edge packaging methods in various sectors, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automobile manufacturing. These elements should propel the Asia Pacific semiconductor packaging industry's expansion and offer market participants profitable prospects.



The Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) segment dominated the market, with a revenue of USD 8.92 billion.



The Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 8.92 billion. Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) has several benefits, such as lower heat resistance, substrate-less packaging, and enhanced performance. For instance, on January 11, 2021, Veeco Instruments Inc. announced that National Chiao Tung University (NCTU), located in Hsinchu, Taiwan, has been selected by Veeco as a key partner in its initiative to boost Taiwan's semiconductor output.



The consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.85 billion.



The consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.85 billion. Demand for consumer electronics products has increased, including cell phones, computers, and air conditioners, among many other things. The requirement for the miniaturisation of electronic equipment will also present significant growth opportunities. All these factors favourably affect the market expansion for advanced packaging.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14204



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increase in demand for miniaturization of devices



Because of the speed at which technology is developing, producers in several industry verticals, including as consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and semiconductor IC manufacturing, are concentrating increasingly on creating small electronic devices. These makers are reducing the integrated circuits to ensure accurate patterning on the wafers and chips. The market for medical devices is also seeing an increase in demand for wearable, customisable, and advanced healthcare solutions, like equipment for nanoscale robotic surgery. Because of this, designers now have to employ creative packaging techniques rather than merely conventional ones because of the trend towards smaller electrical devices.



Restraint: High cost



Advanced packaging is a relatively costly technique compared to the industry-standard packaging methods used in semiconductor manufacturing. The cost of creating and manufacturing chips at each subsequent node reaches a certain point. Furthermore, wafer fabrication is significantly more expensive due to the complexity of the ICs. Complicated packaging of different chips and integrated circuits raises the total cost and decreases the likelihood of using advanced packaging.



Some of the major players operating in the advanced packaging market are:



● Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

● Intel Corporation

● Chipbond Technology Corporation

● Universal Instruments Corporation

● Brewer Science Inc.

● Amkor Technology Inc.

● Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

● JCET Group Co. Ltd

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

● ChipMOS Technologies Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

● 5D/3D

● Flip Chip CSP

● Wafer Level CSP

● Fan Out WLP

● Others



By End-User:



● Automotive

● Healthcare

● Consumer Electronics

● Industrial

● Aerospace & Defense

● Others



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14204



About the report:



The global advanced packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com