Amendment of Articles of Association

Company announcement no. 13/2024

With reference to release no. 12/2024 of 25 April 2024, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the decision made by the Annual General meeting to amend the authorizations in Art. 5.1, 5.4 and 8.2 have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



