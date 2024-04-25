Inhalation CDMO Global Research Report 2024-2033: Integration of AI and ML Enhances Capabilities, Biopharmaceutical Inhalation Therapies Rapidly Expand, Patient-Centric Solutions Take Center Stage

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inhalation CDMO Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The inhalation CDMO market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The inhalation CDMO market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.
The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.
North America was the largest region in the inhalation contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in 2023. The countries covered in the inhalation CDMO market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
The forecasted growth for the upcoming period can be attributed to several factors, including a focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies, the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical inhalation therapies, an emphasis on patient-centric solutions, the expansion of the global market, and emerging opportunities in new markets. Regulatory support for the development of inhalation drugs is also a contributing factor.
Major trends expected during this period include an increasing demand for digital health solutions, the development of biologic inhalation therapies, a focus on sustainable inhaler technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as an increase in collaborations and partnerships.
The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to drive the growth of the inhalation CDMO market. Respiratory disorders encompass a range of medical conditions affecting the respiratory system, including the organs and structures involved in breathing. Inhalation CDMOs play a crucial role in developing and manufacturing products for these disorders by providing expertise in formulating and delivering drugs to the lungs.
They offer specialized infrastructure, resources, and knowledge to pharmaceutical companies looking to develop innovative inhalation therapies. For example, reports from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare indicate an increase in respiratory disease-related deaths in Australia from 43,031 in 2020 to 46,551 in 2021. Additionally, data published by The Lancet shows a rise in new cases of RSV from 9,972 in 2020 to 11,255 in 2021, highlighting the increasing burden of respiratory disorders.
Major companies in the inhalation CDMO industry are increasingly adopting a strategic partnership approach to offer specialized drug development and delivery services. These partnerships are long-term, mutually beneficial arrangements between companies working together to achieve shared goals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Inhalation CDMO Market Characteristics
3. Inhalation CDMO Market Trends And Strategies
4. Inhalation CDMO Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On The Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On The Market
4.3. COVID-19 Impact On The Market
5. Global Inhalation CDMO Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Inhalation CDMO Market Drivers and Restraints
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market
5.2. Global Inhalation CDMO Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Inhalation CDMO Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Inhalation CDMO Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Dry Powder Inhaler (DPIs)
- Metered Dose Inhaler (MDIs)
- Nebulizer
- Soft Mist Inhaler
6.2. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Segmentation By Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
6.3. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Manual Inhalers (SMI)
- Digital Inhalers
6.4. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Big Pharmaceutical Companies
- Small and Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies
- Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
- Other End-Users
7. Inhalation CDMO Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Inhalation CDMO Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
