Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2024: Benchmark Analysis of Deals Entered Into by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hospital care deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of hospital care deals from 2016 to 2024.

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse hospital care collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of hospital care trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in hospital care dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of hospital care deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading hospital care deals by value

Most active hospital care licensing dealmakers

In Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

