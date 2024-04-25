Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2024: Benchmark Analysis of Deals Entered Into by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hospital care deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of hospital care deals from 2016 to 2024.
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse hospital care collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Report Scope
Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of hospital care trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in hospital care dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure
- Directory of hospital care deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading hospital care deals by value
- Most active hospital care licensing dealmakers
In Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Featured: 1,048 Total
- 3D-Side
- 3D Systems
- 3M
- 3Sixty
- 7 Hills Pharma
- 7D Surgical
- 34 Lives
- 111
- Absolute Antibody
- Acacia Research
- Accenture
- Accuray
- Acelrx Pharmaceuticals
- Acentrus Specialty
- Acerus
- ActLight
- AdaptivEndo
- ADAS 3D Medical
- Advanced Development of Additive Manufacturing
- Advanz Pharma
- AdventHealth
- Aesculap
- Aethlon Medical
- AgeX Therapeutics
- AgNovos Healthcare
- Aguettant
- AIBody
- Aidoc
- Aiforia Technologies
- AirXpanders
- Aitrics
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Alfasigma
- Aligned Orthopedic Partners
- AliveCor
- ALK-Abello
- Allay Therapeutics
- Allegheny Technologies
- Allergan
- Allergan Aesthetics
- Alloksys Life Sciences
- AlloSource
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alpha Tau Medical
- Alume Biosciences
- Alyzen Medical Physics
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- Ambra Health
- AMC Health
- Amedica
- Amend Surgical
- American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
- American College of Chest Physicians
- American Health Imaging
- Amgen
- Amicrobe
- Amplifire
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- Ancestry
- Angion Biomedica
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics
- Antares Pharma
- Anthem
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Apex Physics Partners
- Apogee Biotechnology
- Apple
- and many more!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzvlg2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.