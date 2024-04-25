Drupa 2024: Quadient to Showcase Newest, Most Advanced Cloud Software, Mailing and Shipping Solutions

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced it will showcase its newest, most advanced mailing and shipping systems, combined with powerful software and the latest technology in direct printing at drupa 2024 , one of the world’s largest trade fairs for the mailing and shipping industry. The event runs from May 28 to June 7 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will bring together print service providers, IT experts and other print and digital communication professionals from around the world.



Quadient will unveil its “Mailtropolis of Tomorrow” in Hall 6, Booth 6F30, offering a bustling network of high-volume mail processing systems and integrated digital communication channels designed and engineered to turn a mailroom into a hub of operational excellence. Visitors will be able to see Quadient’s flagship folder inserter system, the DS-1200 , the new DS-700 iQ , as well as its most advanced mailing system, recently launched in the UK, the iX-9 series . Quadient will also be presenting its advanced software solutions, such as the Automated Document Management System (AIMS) , the cloud-based Quadient Impress platform, and the high-performance SaaS customer communications management (CCM) solution Inspire Evolve .

At the show, Quadient will also be introducing the new MACH 9DS full-color dynamic envelope printing solution designed to run in line with Quadient production inserters. More than just a printer, the MACH 9DS technology system offers an automated color inkjet print engine, a powerful PC and an intelligent software management system.

“Quadient is not just adapting to the future of mail but, rather, actively building it, developing advanced, integrated, scalable and sustainable mailing solutions—like a metropolis symbolizes a hub of activity, growth and forward thinking,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail Related Solutions at Quadient. “By continuing to invest in our mail solutions, we guarantee our customers always have access to the latest and most advanced technology that shapes the future of the mailing and shipping industry, integrated with digital communications.”

With a global customer base of over 400,000 businesses, Quadient’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions is accelerating digital transformation for companies of all sizes, from small and medium businesses to international enterprises. Quadient’s advanced cloud software and mailing and shipping solutions are modernizing operations and enhancing interactions with customers in an increasingly digital landscape. To book an individual appointment with Quadient at drupa, visit https://smartmail.quadient.com/drupa-UKI .

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com .

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager VP of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment