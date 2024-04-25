Carahsoft to Host Premiere AI for Government Summit on May 2nd at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host the inaugural AI for Government Summit in partnership with FedInsider and nearly 20 Carahsoft vendor partners on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Virginia. This dynamic half-day event will gather Government leaders, Public Sector end users, IT solutions providers and C-suite executives to discuss the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and Government initiatives.



Attendees will delve into cutting-edge strategies, network with AI industry leaders and explore real-world applications and use cases of the technology. With AI expanding into nearly every aspect of business and Government operations, these discussions are vital to helping organizations unlock the true potential offered by modernization. The summit theme, “Taking the Lead in a New Era,” will explore best practices to successfully navigate AI implementation within the framework of recent Government mandates.

LEARN:

Attendees can expect a series of engaging presentations and panel discussions detailing how AI can be used to enhance citizen services, streamline operations, and drive forward-thinking initiatives. Speakers include representatives from numerous Federal agencies and industry organizations who are taking the lead in the innovation and adoption of AI.

Joining Carahsoft as the keynote speaker for the AI for Government Summit is Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov , Undersecretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Session topics include:

Modernizing the Data Center – AI Infrastructure

AI Infrastructure in the Cloud

Cybersecurity and AI – Safeguarding the Government

Generative AI

Attendees are eligible to receive up to four continuing professional education (CPE) credits through Carahsoft’s partnership with The George Washington University College of Professional Studies and FedInsider.

ATTEND:

Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 12:00 – 6:00 pm ET

Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center

11493 Sunset Hills Rd., Suite 100

Reston, VA, 20190

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and several industry leading partners in AI, machine learning (ML), cybersecurity and cloud computing will be in attendance. Connect at the event with the Carahsoft team and Carahsoft vendor partners listed below who are speaking or presenting at the Summit.

AWS Lambda

Cohesity Microsoft DataRobot NVIDIA Dell Technologies NICE GitLab OpenAI Google Palantir HPE Run:ai Informatica Splunk KnowledgeLake VAST Data

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will conduct interviews with Government and industry thought leaders at the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on Sundays on ABC 7 and Tuesdays on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:00 – 7:00 pm ET in the Carahsoft Conference and Collaboration Center.

REGISTER TODAY:

Register for the AI for Government Summit to be part of this groundbreaking event, where knowledge meets action to propel Government agencies towards a more efficient, responsive and AI-powered future. For additional summit information, registration and the event agenda, click here . To learn more, contact Alexandra Jester at AIsummit@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .