Havila Kystruten AS: Integrated Annual Report for 2023

The board of directors of Havila Kystruten AS has today approved the financial statements and annual report for 2023, which integrates financial and sustainability reporting. The report is attached in PDF format along with a visual presentation summarizing the year and highlighting the company's fundamental focus on the environment and sustainability.



The annual financial statements have been adjusted compared to the preliminary and unaudited result for 2023, which was presented on February 28, 2024. There has been a write-down of the inventory value by NOK 11.2 million, with corresponding effects on the income statement and balance sheet. Further information is available in note 15 of the consolidated financial statements.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





