DCHFA Announces the Fourth Annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship for the Next Generation of Affordable Housing Leaders

Washington, D.C., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has launched the 2024 Todd A. Lee Scholarship. Todd A. Lee was the Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. During his lifetime, his career focus was innovation, infrastructure/process, and financing in real estate. He came to DCHFA to create an impact in the city through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing in the District of Columbia.

“My career goal is to make a positive impact in my community through real estate. I seek to improve the living, learning, and creative spaces for our city to improve the quality of life for long term residents as well as new residents,” stated Cameron Harrison, 2023 Scholarship Recipient.

As an extension of the Lee Legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students who aspire to have a career in the field of affordable housing. Since its inception, eight recipients (including repeat awardees) have been awarded.

“The impact of Todd’s tenure at DCHFA is present throughout the District. Todd’s vision was to create an army of young people who would revolutionize the world through their work for the benefit of the dispossessed and marginalized people in our communities. Through the Todd A. Lee Scholarship, we are witnessing his continued influence and legacy via the scholarship recipients. Many are now early career professionals making their mark in the affordable housing industry at government agencies, construction firms, developers and financial institutions,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO DCHFA.

The eligibility requirements for the Todd A. Lee Scholarship are:

The applicant must have completed at minimum their sophomore year of college at an accredited university or be enrolled at minimum in a three-quarter or full-time undergraduate/graduate program.

The applicant must be matriculating in a Bachelor’s or Master’s of Science or Arts program at an accredited four-year university.

Must have declared a major or course of study in Real Estate Development, Real Property Management, Finance, Mortgage Finance, Construction-related field.

The Applicant must be a resident of the District of Columbia or demonstrate prior long term District residency providing an official transcript that reflects residency, school attendance and graduation from a high school in the District of Columbia.

Selected recipients will be notified during the summer. For complete eligibility criteria and to apply for the Todd A. Lee Scholarship, visit https://www.dchfa.org/todd-lee-scholarship/. The Todd A. Lee Scholarship portal will close on May 31.

