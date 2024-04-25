Komprise Receives Prestigious Stevie Gold Award for Data Platforms

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Data Tools & Platforms, New Product & Services category of The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). Komprise was recognized for Storage Insights, a unified console for data-centric and storage-centric metrics. The Stevie Award is the fourth industry award for Komprise in 2024, as the SaaS company continues its trajectory of rapid growth to meet the needs of enterprises managing petabyte-scale file and object data environments. See this page for a list of all Komprise awards and honors.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management brings visibility across data silos through granular search, data classification, data tagging, dashboards and reporting. The simple UI allows users to analyze, migrate, transparently tier, replicate and manage data at scale simply and reliably—across all storage from the data center to the cloud.

Storage Insights gives IT users a simpler, more efficient view of storage capacity and trends by vendor and key data insights such as percentage of modified or new data. Users can sort shares and view by largest, most cold data, highest recent modified data, least free space, most and least data archived or tiered by Komprise and more, and execute actions directly from the console. Komprise also delivers Smart Data Workflows to streamline and automate the search, tagging and movement of unstructured data to AI tools and storage platforms.

"Komprise's advanced analytics solutions empower businesses to gain valuable insights from their unstructured data, facilitating data-driven decision-making and cost savings," remarked an ABA judge. "Their commitment to data analysis and mobility has earned them recognition as a leader in business analytics and data management solutions."

"AI can be a competitive differentiator, but feeding it the right unstructured data is key to success," says Krishna Subramanian, COO and cofounder of Komprise. "We are grateful for the recognition we are receiving from our customers who rely on Komprise to harness the value of unstructured data with proper data governance while optimizing its costs, regardless of where the data lives."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were submitted this year for consideration in many categories.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize file and object data across hybrid cloud data storage without shackling data to any one vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT teams optimize enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making the right data available to analytics and AI tools.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

