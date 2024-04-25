[Latest] Global Beef Market Size/Share Worth USD 645.6 Billion by 2033 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Beef Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Loin, Chuck, Round, Brisket, Rib, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Retail Sales, HoReCa, E-Commerce, Butcher Shops), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Beef Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 446.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 450.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 645.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Beef Market: Overview

Beef is meat derived from cattle, especially domesticated cattle that include cows, bulls, steers, and calves. It is one of the most popular forms of meat worldwide and a good source of protein in various diets. Beef can be grilled, roasted, stewed, or fried, and it is used in a variety of meals across the world.

Several worldwide trends influence the beef industry. Increased demand for high-quality, sustainably produced beef products, is being driven by rising consumer awareness regarding environmental and ethical issues. It involves a preference for grass-fed, organic, and locally sourced beef.

Furthermore, technical advances in meat processing and packaging are increasing efficiency and shelf life, appealing to customer convenience and safety concerns. Furthermore, wellness and health trends are impacting product innovation, with a growing demand for leaner cuts and value-added beef products infused with functional ingredients.

In addition, the rise of alternative protein sources, which include plant-based and lab-grown meats, is creating new competition and encouraging innovation in the traditional beef business. Overall, these changes represent increasing consumer choices and corporate reactions to environmental and health issues.

By product type, the loin segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The loin, famed for its softness and flavour, is a popular top cut of beef among both customers and chefs. Its adaptability in a variety of cuisines, as well as its reputation for superior quality, drives demand and shapes market trends.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Supermarkets and hypermarkets boost the beef industry by offering a diverse assortment of beef products, making it convenient for consumers to purchase meat alongside other items. Its large-scale operations as well as advertising methods have an impact on customer preferences and purchase decisions.

North America dominates the beef market thanks to its powerful beef producing business, high consumption rates, strong export capacities, and effective supply chain infrastructure. Furthermore, customer preferences for beef products add to the industry’s global domination.

Tyson Foods, Inc. is an American multinational firm headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, that engages in the food sector. The corporation is the globe’s second-biggest producer and marketer of poultry, beef, and pork, behind only JBS S.A. Every year, it exports the most beef from the United States. It operates significant food brands, notably, Aidells, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright Brand, Jimmy Dean, and State Fair, through its subsidiary companies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 450.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 645.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 446.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Beef market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Beef industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Beef Market: Regional Insight

By region, Beef market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Beef market in 2023 with a market share of 43% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America has a sizable and affluent customer base that favors beef products. The United States, in particular, is one of the globe’s greatest beef consumers, with a culture that values beef-centric food like steaks, hamburgers, and barbecue.

In addition, North America has a highly established and efficient beef producing business. States such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have large beef cattle ranching operations, innovative breeding techniques, and sophisticated meat processing plants.

This ensures a steady supply of high-quality beef products to fulfil domestic demand while also exporting to overseas markets. Furthermore, technical developments and innovation in the North American beef sector boost its competitiveness and market domination.

From genetic advances in cattle breeds to precision farming techniques and meat processing technologies, the industry is constantly looking for ways to increase productivity and improve products. Additionally, North America’s worldwide trade links have a considerable impact on the beef industry.

The region is a significant beef exporter, providing nations throughout the world with a wide variety of beef products. Trade agreements, logistical infrastructure, and market access efforts help North American beef get to overseas markets, boosting its reach and impact.

To summarise, North America’s substantial consumer demand, superior beef production capabilities, advancements in technology, and worldwide trade links combine to position it as a powerhouse in the global beef market, driving growth and shaping industry dynamics on a global scale.

Beef Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Loin, Chuck, Round, Brisket, Rib, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Retail Sales, HoReCa, E-Commerce, Butcher Shops), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Beef Market:

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

National Beef Packing Company LLC

Minerva S.A.

NH Foods Ltd.

Nipponham Holdings Inc.

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Danish Crown A/S

BRF S.A.

Vion Food Group

Miratorg Agribusiness Holding

Kerry Group

Sysco Corporation

American Foods Group

R. Simplot Company

Australian Agricultural Company Limited

JBS Australia Pty Limited

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de

Others

The Beef Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Loin

Chuck

Round

Brisket

Rib

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Sales

HoReCa

E-Commerce

Butcher Shops

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

