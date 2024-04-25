Kering - Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2024 - Approval of all resolutions

2024 Annual General Meeting Approval of all resolutions

PRESS RELEASE



April 25, 2024

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 25, 2024:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

Kering's Annual General Meeting was held on April 25, 2024, at the Group's head office, 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e.

Kering's shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to their vote, including the distribution of a €14 per share cash dividend for 2023.

An interim cash dividend of €4.50 per share was paid on January 17, 2024, pursuant to a decision made by the Board on December 7, 2023. A final dividend of €9.50 will be paid on May 6, 2024 on positions determined on the evening of May 3, 2024. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be the morning of May 2, 2024.

Furthermore, Kering’s shareholders approved the appointment of three new directors: Ms. Rachel Duan, Ms. Giovanna Melandri and Mr. Dominique D'Hinnin. They also ratified Ms. Maureen Chiquet’s cooption, and the renewal of Mr. Jean-Pierre Denis's term of office.

Following this Annual General Meeting, Kering’s Board of Directors is composed of 13 members. Of its members, 64% are independent and 55% are women. Six nationalities are represented (American, British, Chinese, French, Italian, and Turkish).

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Contacts

