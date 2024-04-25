Delmanor Communities, a Tridel company, and Kite Mobility Inc. Forge Historic Partnership Bringing Safe and Accessible Electric Vehicles to Active Retirees

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmanor, a leading provider of retirement living communities, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Kite Mobility Inc., a pioneering force in electric mobility solutions. Together, they are revolutionizing retirement living by introducing state-of-the-art, safe, and accessible electric vehicles (EVs) to residents of Delmanor Aurora. This collaboration marks a Canadian historical first, empowering active retirees with a fleet of EVs as a no-cost amenity, redefining personal transportation for this demographic.







Residents of Delmanor Aurora will have exclusive access to the Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs, offering them a seamless transition to sustainable and convenient mobility. By embracing this innovative initiative, residents will enjoy the freedom of daily personal travel without the burdens of car ownership, including car payments, insurance, gas, and maintenance costs. The partnership aims to foster a sense of community, fun, and environmental stewardship while addressing the evolving needs of retirees.





Utilizing Kite Mobility's intuitive mobile application, residents will effortlessly access and manage the EVs, enhancing their overall experience with seamless technology integration. The platform ensures ease of use, safety, and reliability, aligning perfectly with Delmanor's commitment to providing unparalleled services and amenities.

"Delmanor is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our residents by embracing innovative solutions that promote independence, sustainability, and community engagement," said Adam Fineman, President, and COO at Delmanor. "This partnership with Kite Mobility represents a bold step forward in redefining retirement living, empowering our residents to embrace cutting-edge technology while enjoying the freedom of safe and sustainable transportation."

"We are excited to partner with Delmanor in pioneering this transformative mobility solution tailored for active retirees," said Scott Macwilliam, Founder and CEO at Kite Mobility Inc. "By providing access to electric vehicles through our user-friendly mobile application, we are fostering a sense of adventure, camaraderie, community, friendship, and environmental stewardship among residents and future generations."

About Delmanor: Delmanor, a Tridel company, is a premier provider of retirement living communities, offering a luxurious and vibrant lifestyle for active seniors. With a commitment to excellence, Delmanor provides personalized care, exceptional amenities, and innovative programs designed to enhance residents' overall well-being.

About Kite Mobility Inc.: Kite Mobility Inc. is a leading provider of electric mobility services and infrastructure, dedicated to revolutionizing personal transportation within the built environment. With a focus on sustainability, safety, and accessibility, Kite Mobility empowers communities to embrace and adopt electric mobility seamlessly.

