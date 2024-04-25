Europe High Pressure Non-Compliant Balloon Catheter Market Size to Worth USD 1,801.5 by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market is projected to keep growing at a CAGR of 9.07% during the 2024-2032. This translates to a market valuation of US$ 824.7 million in 2023, which is projected to reach US$ 1,801.5 million by 2032.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) reigns as a leading cause of death and disability across the globe. In Europe specifically, CVD claims a staggering 4 million lives annually, accounting for a hefty 45% of all deaths. The economic impact is equally concerning, with the European Union estimated to shoulder a total cost of €210 billion each year for both direct and indirect CVD expenses. Fueling this epidemic are highly prevalent risk factors for CVD across Europe. A worrying 59% of adults in the region were classified as overweight or obese (body mass index ≥ 25 kg/m2) in 2022. Diabetes is another major threat, with an estimated 8.9% of adults aged 20-79 years diagnosed in 2022, translating to 59 million people living with the condition. Furthermore, hypertension remains a significant concern, with an age-standardized prevalence of raised blood pressure reaching 27% in 2022.

The high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market growth is further compounded by Europe's rapidly aging population. The proportion of people aged 65 and over is projected to rise dramatically, from 20% in 2019 to nearly 30% by 2050. This demographic shift naturally leads to a higher prevalence of CVD and associated risk factors among older adults. With this aging population and the high prevalence of risk factors, the burden of CVD in Europe is expected to continue rising in the years to come. This escalating burden of CVD is driving a surge in demand for advanced treatment options. High-pressure non-compliant balloon catheters are emerging as a game-changer in this scenario. Their ability to tackle complex procedures, particularly those involving heavily calcified and resistant lesions, offers a vital tool for interventional cardiologists. As the prevalence of such complex cases increases due to the high CVD risk factors and aging population, the demand for these balloons is expected to experience significant growth within the European market.

The non-compliant balloons boast exceptional power, exerting pressures up to 30 atm. This translates to effectively dilating heavily calcified and resistant lesions that would otherwise resist treatment with semi-compliant balloons. The European high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market is experiencing significant growth, driven by their advantages in interventional cardiology procedures. These balloons offer unique advantages compared to their semi-compliant counterparts, particularly when dealing with complex and challenging cases.

Key Findings in Europe High Pressure Non-Compliant Balloon Catheter Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,801.5 million CAGR 9.07% Largest Country (2023) Germany (40.20%) By Cather Type Rapid Exchange Balloon Catheter (40.84%) By Material Composition Nylon Balloon Catheter (63.35%) By Size/Dimeter 18mm-22mm (44.06%) By Indication On-Label Indications (78.63%) Top Trends Growing demand for large diameter balloons in PAD treatment.

Increasing adoption in complex coronary interventions for calcified lesions.

Integration with drug-coated balloon therapy for improved outcomes. Top Drivers Rising CVD prevalence and risk factors in Europe's aging population.

Focus on minimally invasive procedures and advanced tools for complex cases.

Technological advancements in balloon materials and designs. Top Challenges Reimbursement limitations for advanced catheters in some European markets.

Need for broader clinical data on long-term outcomes.

Competition from other interventional cardiology technologies.

Nylon: The Unbeatable Material for High-Pressure Non-Compliant Balloon Catheters

In the Europe high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market, nylon is leading the market with over 63.35% market share. Its dominance is driven by a compelling combination of properties that address key challenges in interventional cardiology. Nylon stands out for its exceptional strength and pressure tolerance. It boasts a remarkable ability to withstand incredibly high inflation pressures, reaching up to 30 atm (over 400 psi) – critical for dilating heavily calcified lesions during angioplasty. Even with thin walls for lower profile catheters navigating narrow vessels, nylon maintains this strength. Beyond strength, nylon offers precise sizing at high pressure. Unlike some materials that expand significantly, non-compliant nylon balloons hold their shape remarkably well, inflating to a specific diameter and maintaining it even at high pressures (up to 20 atm). This predictable behavior minimizes the risk of vessel overexpansion and damage during procedures.

Compared to PET, another high-pressure material, nylon offers the advantage of softness and flexibility in the high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market. This translates to easier post-inflation refolding and withdrawal into the guiding catheter, simplifying procedures. The softer nature of nylon also reduces the risk of puncturing the balloon on calcified plaque or stents. Nylon's versatility extends to its size range. It caters to various treatment needs, offering small diameters for coronary lesions and large diameters exceeding 20 mm for peripheral vessels. Similarly, balloon lengths range from very short to over 200 mm, allowing for treatment of even long lesions in a single inflation.

Perhaps the most compelling evidence for nylon's dominance lies in its market share. As of 2023, nylon holds the leading position in the balloon catheter market, a clear testament to its unique properties that make it the ideal material for high-pressure non-compliant balloon catheters within the growing European market for these advanced interventional cardiology tools.

Large Diameter (18mm-22mm) Non-Compliant Balloons Capturing 44.06% Market Share: Addressing Peripheral Artery Disease in Europe

Peripheral artery disease (PAD), impacting iliac, femoral, and popliteal arteries, is on the rise in Europe high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market due to an aging population and increasing diabetes and obesity rates. This trend is fueling a surge in large diameter (18-22mm) balloon catheters, a crucial tool for treating these larger vessels. High-pressure non-compliant balloons stand out in this market. Unlike smaller, semi-compliant balloons, they can exert immense pressure (up to 30 atm) to effectively crack and dilate heavily calcified lesions, a frequent challenge in PAD patients. This unique capability positions them as a game-changer for treating complex PAD cases. Furthermore, these balloons offer precise sizing at high pressure, minimizing the risk of vessel damage. Their predictable behavior, thanks to materials like low-compliance nylon, allows for accurate sizing of both vessels and implanted stents.

Large diameter balloons also play a vital role in deploying balloon-expandable stents and addressing in-stent restenosis, a common complication. Additionally, they are crucial for preparing vessels for drug-coated balloon therapy, a growing area in PAD treatment. The increasing prevalence of PAD combined with these versatile functionalities is driving significant growth in the European market for large diameter non-compliant balloons. These balloons are poised to become a mainstay in the fight against PAD, offering a powerful tool for improving patient outcomes.

Germany is A Leader in High Pressure Non-Compliant Balloon Catheter Market, Contribute Over 40% Market Share

Germany dominates Europe when it comes to the consumption of high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market. This leadership position can be attributed to several key factors that create a strong market pull for these advanced devices. For instance, Germany faces a significant challenge with cardiovascular disease (CVD). Coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death (over 13%), often presents with complex and heavily calcified lesions. High-pressure non-compliant balloons offer a powerful solution, effectively dilating these resistant blockages and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, its demographics play a key role. With the second-oldest population in the world (over 21% aged 65+), there's a higher prevalence of complex coronary and peripheral artery disease requiring treatment with these specialized balloons. This trend is expected to continue as the population ages.

Beyond patient demographics, Germany boasts a well-funded healthcare system (over 11% of GDP) that prioritizes access to cutting-edge technologies. This fosters widespread adoption of high-pressure balloons by hospitals and clinics, positioning Germany as an early adopter of these innovations. Furthermore, Germany is a powerhouse in the medical device industry. Global giants like B. Braun and Biotronik call Germany home, contributing to a thriving €33 billion medical device market (largest in Europe). This local manufacturing base facilitates easier access to these balloons for German physicians.

The high volume of interventional procedures performed in Germany further strengthens the Europe high pressure non-compliant balloon catheter market. For instance, over 410,000 percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) were conducted in 2023, with many complex cases relying on high-pressure balloons for optimal results. Additionally, Germany sees a high number of TAVI/TAVR procedures, which utilize large diameter non-compliant balloons for pre- and post-dilation.

