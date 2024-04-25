SweetSpot Expands Product Lineup into DICK’S Sporting Goods

BATON ROUGE, La., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetSpot , a leading innovator in backyard experiences, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product line with DICK’S Sporting Goods as its exclusive launch partner. Previously known for its recreational baseball and softball products, SweetSpot relaunched in early 2024 with a revitalized brand.



The expanded product range from SweetSpot includes a diverse selection of equipment tailored to outdoor sports and recreational activities, perfect for families seeking fun and engaging ways to stay active and spend quality time building memories. With innovative, youth-friendly twists on classic sports such as golf, soccer and football, SweetSpot's offerings cater to a wide range of interests and skill levels. SweetSpot’s line of pickleball products geared toward enhanced recreational play will also appear in DICK’S nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with DICK’S Sporting Goods to bring our new products to customers across the country," said Joe Lawrence , Chief Executive Officer of SweetSpot. "Our goal is to inspire people of all ages to enjoy outdoor activities and create lasting memories with family and friends. We aim to provide memorable backyard experiences for everybody."

SweetSpot’s emergence in DICK’S Sporting Goods stores reflects the growing demand for outdoor recreational products that promote active lifestyles and social interaction among today’s youth. DICK’S Sporting Goods' belief that sports have the power to change lives compliments SweetSpot’s mission to create the perfect balance between practice and play, and to make sports and the outdoors more accessible and more affordable.

Customers can explore SweetSpot's expanded product range, including the new backyard sports category, in over 700 DICK’S Sporting Goods location s or online at www.dicks.com .

For more information about SweetSpot and its products, visit www.playsweetspot.com .

About SweetSpot:

Founded in 2019, and relaunched in January 2024, SweetSpot is growing the spirit of play in everyone. SweetSpot products make sports and outdoors more accessible, more affordable, and more fun to play anytime, anywhere. Backed by Elysian Park Ventures, and several professional and retired athletes, SweetSpot uses innovative technology and thoughtfully engineered products to make everyone feel like a champion. SweetSpot products are available to purchase online and in stores at select major retailers. For more information or to purchase SweetSpot products, please visit www.playsweetspot.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilbee, SASSO

rebecca@sassoagency.com

Cell: 541.404.1672

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df14e613-4709-42d7-a77c-cc6d8c49f06e