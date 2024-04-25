All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings





On Thursday April 25th 2024, Umicore held its ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings in its registered office in Brussels, Belgium. The meetings were also live webcasted.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda.

In particular, the shareholders appointed Frédéric Oudéa and Philip Eykerman1 as new Supervisory Board members for a term of 3 years. Mr. Oudéa also joins Umicore's Nomination & Remuneration Committee and its Sustainability Committee.

In addition, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting also approved the payment of a gross annual dividend of € 0.80 per share. Taking into account the gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share paid out on August 22nd 2023, a gross amount of € 0.55 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on May 2nd 2024.





Click here for more information





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Benoit Mathieu +32 2 227 73 72 benoit.mathieu@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com





Media Relations

Caroline Jacobs +32 2 227 71 29 caroline.jacobs@eu.umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology company, that focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized into four Business Groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each Business Group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the most of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfills its mission: Materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as its R&D activities are spread across the world to best serve its international customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.9 billion (turnover of € 18.3 billion) in 2023.







1 With effect from 1 November 2024



