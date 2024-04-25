Seven More New Markets Opened Under the EXIT Realty Banner

Woburn, MA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that EXIT Realty’s expansion across the US continues with seven more new markets open:

EXIT Realty Defined, located at 981 Delsea Drive MM2, Franklinville, NJ, 08322. Jill Santandrea, franchisee.

EXIT Inspired Real Estate, located at 1600 Park Ave, Ste 2, Orange Park, FL, 32073, Jeanne Scholl and Michael Wright, franchisees.

EXIT Realty Legacy Homes, located at 7956 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL, 36117. Tonya Mitchell, franchisee.

EXIT Realty Crossroads, located at 2345 Moody Parkway, Suite 203, Moody, AL, 35004. Morgan Gulledge, franchisee.

EXIT Realty Driftless Group, located at 128 N Main St, Elkader, IA, 52043. Jeffrey Marcks and Ali Werger, franchisees.

EXIT Realty St Pete, located at 5113 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL, 33710, Jim Thaler, Jr, Traci Steen, and Carla Allen, franchisees.

EXIT Realty Big Oak, located at 114 Hansel St, Thomasville, GA, 31792. Allison Bartlett, franchisee.

More than 60 of EXIT’s brokerage leadership attended Broker/Owner Training recently at the company’s corporate headquarters including several owners of the offices in these new marketplaces. EXIT Realty’s Broker/Owner Training is a week-long, comprehensive leadership program with seventeen of the industry’s top professionals, including EXIT Realty’s Founder and Chairman, Steve Morris, Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell, CEO-Canada, Joyce Paron, CEO-USA, Craig Witt, COO, Erika Gileo plus other company executives and trainers teaching the essential skills to build a top producing brokerage in any market.

This program, which is provided at no charge by EXIT Realty and is exclusively attended by the brokerage’s management including franchisees, brokers of record and administrators, enhances their business acumen and positively affects their approach to life. Topics include Profitability and Formula Potential, Onboarding, Marketing, and a full technology workshop.

“We’re excited to welcome new owners to our EXIT Family and support our associates for whom franchise ownership is the next step in their real estate career,” says Bonnell. “We are so proud of EXIT Realty’s growth and honored to work side-by-side with the high caliber of professionals we are attracting.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.