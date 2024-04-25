Toll Brothers Announces a New Home Collection Coming Soon to its Griffith Lakes Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new collection of homes, Griffith Lakes – Waterstone Collection, is coming soon to its popular Griffith Lakes master-planned community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Construction of the model home will begin later this spring 2024, and sales will start this summer.



Located within the Griffith Lakes master plan, Griffith Lakes – Waterstone Collection will include 52 new luxury homes, including two-story home designs with home sites facing Griffith Lake. Home buyers will be able to choose from three exquisite home designs ranging from 2,600 to 3,895 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes in the Waterstone Collection will be priced from the upper $600,000s.





“We are thrilled to announce the newest collection of homes at Griffith Lakes, furthering our long-standing partnership with the Griffith family,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “This new collection features stunning waterfront home sites on the picturesque Griffith Lake, embodying luxury single-family living at its finest. With exceptional resort-style amenities, our Griffith Lakes community continues to raise the bar for upscale living in North Charlotte. We invite home shoppers to experience the unparalleled beauty and elegance of Griffith Lakes for themselves.”

Griffith Lakes brings lakefront living to an intown location with ample open space and trails throughout the community, as well as future connectivity to Charlotte’s greenway system of outdoor parks and trails. Homeowners will experience nature in its purest form with scenic views and a temperate climate, combined with proximity to an abundance of shopping and dining options.

Home buyers will also enjoy a wide array of first-class amenities and opportunities for entertainment and relaxation at the resort-inspired clubhouse with pool and fitness areas, as well as expansive pickleball courts. Pristine lakefront access will offer homeowners many outdoor recreational activities including kayaking and fishing.

Major highways including Interstates 77, 85, and 485 offer homeowners convenient access to NoDa, Uptown Charlotte, and the University area.

The new Waterstone Collection will be one of four collections of townhome and single-family homes offered in the Griffith Lakes master plan. For more information, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte-NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

