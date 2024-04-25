Konica Minolta Introduces Enhanced User Interface for FileAssist: A Cloud-based File Storage and Collaboration Solution

Ramsey, NJ, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is pleased to announce an upgraded user interface for its versatile cloud-based file storage and collaboration platform, FileAssist.

Exclusively available through Konica Minolta, FileAssist offers organizations a unified, user-friendly platform for creating, sharing, organizing and securely storing information in the cloud. With its scalable design, FileAssist adapts seamlessly to evolving business needs, ensuring effortless access across various devices, including mobile, multi-functional printers and web clients.

FileAssist’s revamped interface fosters improved collaboration among teams, curtails content sprawl and enhances control over data access – all essential elements for maintaining security in today's business environment. By eliminating the need for on-site storage hardware, FileAssist empowers Konica Minolta customers to achieve significant cost savings. Additionally, it reduces reliance on email for internal file transfers.

"Our customers have lauded the enhanced speed and intuitiveness of the new FileAssist interface,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President of Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, we have crafted a simple, clean and intuitive interface that equips our customers with the tools they need to manage their data efficiently, with minimal clicks and clutter."

Key features of the enhanced FileAssist interface include:

FileShare Links: Securely share files and folders via guest links or email

FileReceive Links: Safely receive files using guest links

GroupShare: Facilitate access sharing for internal users based on their roles

Viewer: Quickly preview various file types online

The upgraded FileAssist interface seamlessly integrates with Konica Minolta's suite of cloud-based solutions, facilitating faster, more connected workflows for customers. Users of Konica Minolta's bizhub i-Series Cloud-Enabled multifunction printers (MFPs) can effortlessly integrate FileAssist with other cloud productivity and security solutions, enabling convenient data access from anywhere.

Addressing concerns about data security, Bilello assured, "We have implemented stringent security measures to safeguard our customers' data. Our unwavering commitment ensures secure cloud storage, making FileAssist the preferred choice for businesses across the U.S."

For businesses seeking secure, efficient and scalable cloud-based file storage and collaboration solutions, FileAssist emerges as a trusted option, backed by Konica Minolta's dedication to innovation and data security.

