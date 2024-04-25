Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 30, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX) investors who purchased: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between October 21, 2021 and November 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Ventyx investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Ventyx-Biosciences-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On or about October 21, 2021, Ventyx conducted its IPO, selling over 9 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

On November 6, 2023, Ventyx announced results from the Phase 2 SERENITY Trial for its plaque psoriasis treatment, VTX958, disclosing that “[a]lthough the trial achieved its primary endpoint, the magnitude of efficacy observed did not meet [the Company’s] internal target to support advancement of VTX958,” and that the trial would be terminated.

On this news, Ventyx’s stock price fell $11.36, or 80.6%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 22, 2023, Ventyx disclosed that the Company’s President and Chief Medical Officer would no longer serve in those roles.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) as a result, VTX958’s clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; (3) accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates; (4) Ventyx’s post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

