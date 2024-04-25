Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Takes Flight at Turtle Bay Resort

OAHU, HI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the legendary North Shore of O'ahu, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Turtle Bay Resort. With activities and attractions ranging from world renowned surf breaks to historic plantations that today serve as dining and retail centers, the North Shore of O'ahu is a charming destination within a destination.

"We are delighted to launch Blue Hawaiian Helicopters at Turtle Bay, offering travelers an unforgettable way to explore the natural wonders of Hawaii's North Shore," said Blue Hawaiian President Quentin Koch. "This marks a significant achievement for Blue Hawaiian Helicopters and highlights an important milestone of our strategic growth for Blue Hawaiian Activities as well.” Blue Hawaiian Activities serves as the concierge service division of the Blue Hawaiian brand.

Equipped with state-of-the-art EC130 Quiet Technology EcoStar helicopters, local residents and hotel guests will now be able to take advantage of breathtaking aerial experiences and enjoy unparalleled adventures above the scenic splendor of O'ahu's North Shore, thanks to Blue Hawaiian Helicopter’s new location.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopter's fleet combines advanced technology with an environmentally conscious design, ensuring a quieter and smoother flight experience. Passengers can now embark on awe-inspiring journeys over lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and majestic coastlines, all while preserving the tranquility of the surrounding environment.

Blue Hawaiian’s 2024 strategic growth initiatives included opening six new Blue Hawaiian Activities desks across various hotels, adding jobs to the local workforce and opening a new helicopter base. With the newest location at Turtle Bay, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters now has seven bases across the state.

To learn more and book a tour with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, visit bluehawaiian.com or call 1-800-745-2583.

###

About Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is the leading helicopter tour company in Hawaiʻi. Created in 1985, it hasbeen honored with numerous industry awards andrecognitions. Blue Hawaiian is the only helicopter tour company serving all four major Hawaiian Islands: Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and the Big Island.From the beginning, the Aloha Spirit has guided theprinciples of its business. For more information, visit BlueHawaiian.com