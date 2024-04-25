Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Highlights Top Agents of 2024 Q1

Charleston, SC, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly recognizes its top-performing agents for the first quarter of 2024, showcasing their exceptional dedication, expertise, and commitment to serving clients. These agents have demonstrated outstanding performance in various aspects of real estate, ranging from buyer representation to team leadership.

Jennifer Huffman

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Jennifer Huffman, hailing from the Triad area of North Carolina, has emerged as the Top Buyer Agent for Q1 2024. With a background in corporate America spanning two decades, Jennifer transitioned seamlessly into real estate, driven by her passion for helping others achieve homeownership. Since entering the real estate industry 5 years ago, Jennifer has helped over 100 families, providing them with invaluable support and guidance throughout their home buying journey. Jennifer's biggest accomplishment in real estate so far has been securing her first million dollar listing this year. Contact Jennifer Huffman by calling (803) 879-2044 or by emailing Jennifer.Huffman@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Steve Herbert

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Steve Herbert, a seasoned professional with a unique background in general contracting, has emerged as the Top Seller Agent for Q1 2024. With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry across multiple coasts, Steve brings a fresh perspective to every transaction, enriching the client experience with his expertise and insight. Since joining the Jeff Cook Real Estate team in 2020, Steve has helped over 60 families reach their real estate goals and is consistently recognized as a top agent on the team. Contact Steve Herbert by calling (843) 396-3535 or by emailing Steve.Herbert@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Jenny Hipp, The Launch Team

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Jenny Hipp, a longstanding member of Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, has exemplified unparalleled leadership and dedication as the head of The Launch Team. Establishing The Launch Team with her son, Mohammad Mallah, Jenny has propelled her team to new heights, while serving others in an impactful way. “My biggest accomplishment in real estate so far is walking away from the corporate world. I felt like I was hitting the ceiling, not going anywhere. My career in real estate has changed my life.” With seven years of unwavering commitment to the company, Jenny and her team have helped nearly 120 families with one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Her vision and tenacity serve as an inspiration to aspiring agents, reflecting the limitless opportunities within Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty. Contact Jenny Hipp by calling (843) 960-3262 or by emailing Jenny.Hipp@JeffCookRealEstate.com. Contact Mohammad Mallah by calling (843) 549-4776 or by emailing Mohammad.M@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Leici Nunnelley

Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Leici Nunnelley, a dynamic force within the Jeff Cook Real Estate team, embodies the spirit of dedication and resilience as an Agent Rockstar. With a background in emergency management and a history of serving in the United States Air Force, Leici brings a unique perspective to the real estate industry. Over the past six years, she has facilitated over 170 transactions across four states, leveraging her passion for serving others and her commitment to excellence. Leici says she loves working with the Jeff Cook Real Estate team because of their culture. “Having so many great agents around means there’s always someone to help, offer advice, and provide new perspectives.” Leici's dedication to her craft and her unwavering focus on client relationships highlight her as a beacon of integrity and professionalism within the industry. Contact Leici by calling (864) 312-7079 or by emailing Leici.N@JeffCookRealEstate.com.

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty congratulates Jennifer Huffman, Steve Herbert, Jenny Hipp, and Leici Nunnelley for their outstanding achievements in Q1 2024. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of client satisfaction exemplify the core values of the Jeff Cook Real Estate team.

To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty visit, JoinJCRE.com. If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF.

