Blackwell 3D Acquires Operating Dubai LLC, Inches Closer to Project Readiness

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on revolutionizing the construction industry by printing environmentally friendly 3D homes in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homes, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership interest in Blackwell Realtech 3D Printing Construction LLC (“Blackwell Realtech”), a Dubai limited liability company. This strategic move marks a significant development for Blackwell as it underscores its commitment to achieving project readiness in short order. In exchange for a 100% ownership stake in Blackwell Realtech, the Company has agreed to issue 1,000,000 restricted shares of its common stock.

The acquisition of Blackwell Realtech aligns seamlessly with Blackwell 3D’s growth plan, providing several key benefits:

1. **Enhanced Technological Expertise**: Blackwell Realtech brings extensive experience and expertise in 3D printing construction technology. This addition to Blackwell's portfolio strengthens its position as an industry leader in adopting cutting-edge solutions.

2. **Diversification of Services**: By integrating Blackwell Realtech into its operations, Blackwell expands its service offerings to include advanced 3D printing construction solutions. This diversification enables the company to cater to a broader range of client needs and projects.

3. **Operational Synergies**: The acquisition facilitates operational synergies between Blackwell 3D and Blackwell Realtech, optimizing resource utilization, and streamlining processes. This integration enhances efficiency and productivity across the organization.

4. **Market Expansion**: With Blackwell Realtech under its umbrella, Blackwell gains access to new markets and opportunities in the burgeoning field of 3D printing construction. This expansion broadens the company's reach and strengthens its competitive position.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Blackwell Realtech to the Blackwell 3D family. This acquisition represents a strategic milestone in our journey towards innovation and growth. By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and drive positive change in the construction industry."

The acquisition of Blackwell Realtech underscores Blackwell 3D’s commitment to advancing construction technology and delivering exceptional solutions to its clients.

With this strategic move, it is Blackwell 3D’s belief that it is positioning itself as a leader in the evolving landscape of construction innovation.

For more information, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date information about the Company.

ABOUT BLACKWELL 3D CONSTRUCTION CORP.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. owns certain innovative 3D house printing technology assets aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry. Our goal is to specialize in printing fully functional and livable residential housing and small scale apartment buildings in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional construction methods. Initially, our focus will be on launching in South East Asia. Our 3D house printing process involves using a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to create the structural components of the house. The printing process is highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision. Our company's unique approach to construction has several advantages. Firstly, our 3D printed houses are much faster to build than traditional houses, taking only a few weeks to complete. Secondly, our process is much more environmentally friendly, producing less waste and using less energy. Thirdly, our construction costs are significantly lower, allowing us to offer affordable housing solutions. We cater to a diverse range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and governments, who are looking for a modern and cost-effective solution to their construction needs. Our experienced team can design customized houses that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. We are constantly innovating and improving our technology to provide even better solutions for our clients.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) and with OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

