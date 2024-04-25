Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 29, 2024.



"Accolade has built a rare healthcare services business at scale with consistently strong growth rates. Whether serving consumers, employers, health plans, or government entities, the core of our value proposition is making healthcare easier to access, navigate, and consume for our members. We provide a unique blend of healthcare services and next generation technology that will further differentiate us in FY 2025 as we approach $500 million in revenues and forecast full year positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended February 29, 2024

Three months ended February 28(29), % Change(3)

Twelve months ended February 28(29), % Change(3)

2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except percentages) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 124.8 $ 99.0 26 % $ 414.3 $ 363.1 14 % Net loss(1) $ (7.5 ) $ (30.4 ) 75 % $ (99.8 ) $ (459.7 ) 78 % GAAP gross profit $ 58.1 $ 40.0 45 % $ 158.8 $ 132.5 20 % GAAP gross margin 46.5 % 40.4 % 38.3 % 36.5 % Non-GAAP Financial Data(2): Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.5 $ 2.8 553 % $ (7.5 ) $ (36.5 ) 79 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 67.7 $ 50.0 35 % $ 197.1 $ 170.1 16 % Adjusted Gross Margin 54.2 % 50.5 % 47.6 % 46.8 %





(1) A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $299.7 million was recorded during the year ended February 28, 2023. (2) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (3) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Accolade's Personalized Healthcare platform, multi-channel sales motion, and diversified customer base are the foundation of our revenue growth and margin expansion. This year, we plan to deliver full year profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, marking a significant step toward achieving our long-term target of 15-20% Adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal first quarter ending May 31, 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $103 million and $106 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(9) million and $(12) million

For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, we expect:

Revenue between $480 million and $500 million

Adjusted EBITDA between 3% and 4% of revenue

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call today, April 25, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. to discuss its financial results.

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here ( https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5dc020b8e7534a2ab2036759667cf1a2 ). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com .

Replay: A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com .

Financial Tables

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28(29), 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,718 $ 321,083 Marketable securities 51,315 — Accounts receivable, net 21,800 23,435 Unbilled revenue 5,902 3,260 Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,369 4,022 Prepaid and other current assets 15,808 14,149 Total current assets 284,912 365,949 Property and equipment, net 19,140 14,763 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,340 29,525 Goodwill 278,191 278,191 Intangible assets, net 165,407 203,202 Deferred contract acquisition costs 9,608 9,815 Other assets 2,553 1,624 Total assets $ 788,151 $ 903,069 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,749 $ 10,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,736 11,744 Accrued compensation 23,392 39,346 Due to customers 18,552 15,694 Current portion of deferred revenue 34,770 35,191 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,651 7,284 Total current liabilities 107,850 119,414 Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 208,482 282,323 Operating lease liabilities 26,077 27,189 Other noncurrent liabilities 156 203 Deferred revenue 121 154 Total liabilities 342,686 429,283 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 78,070,781 and 73,089,075 shares issued and outstanding at February 28(29), 2024 and 2023, respectively 8 7 Additional paid‑in capital 1,499,603 1,428,073 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47 ) — Accumulated deficit (1,054,099 ) (954,294 ) Total stockholders’ equity 445,465 473,786 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 788,151 $ 903,069





Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended February 28(29), Twelve months ended February 28(29), 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 124,831 $ 99,025 $ 414,292 $ 363,142 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 58,194 51,048 222,232 198,905 Operating expenses: Product and technology 24,190 24,082 99,159 101,347 Sales and marketing 24,727 23,540 100,066 99,113 General and administrative 14,311 19,914 62,124 81,209 Depreciation and amortization 11,306 11,628 45,164 46,377 Goodwill impairment — — — 299,705 Total operating expenses 74,534 79,164 306,513 627,751 Loss from operations (7,897 ) (31,187 ) (114,453 ) (463,514 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,612 739 5,952 255 Other income (expense) (493 ) (36 ) 9,931 (15 ) Loss before income taxes (6,778 ) (30,484 ) (98,570 ) (463,274 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (729 ) 51 (1,235 ) 3,624 Net loss $ (7,507 ) $ (30,433 ) $ (99,805 ) $ (459,650 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (6.45 ) Weighted‑average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 77,352,584 72,075,136 74,906,938 71,279,831 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on marketable securities, net $ (47 ) $ — $ (47 ) $ — Comprehensive loss $ (7,554 ) $ (30,433 ) $ (99,852 ) $ (459,650 )

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Three months ended February 28(29), Twelve months ended February 28(29), 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 1,033 $ 1,149 $ 4,309 $ 4,794 Product and technology 7,575 5,950 29,991 24,995 Sales and marketing 3,220 4,503 14,243 17,275 General and administrative 3,465 6,233 12,398 25,580 Total stock‑based compensation $ 15,293 $ 17,835 $ 60,941 $ 72,644





Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28(29), 2024 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (99,805 ) $ (459,650 ) $ (123,124 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment — 299,705 — Depreciation and amortization expense 45,164 46,377 42,608 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 5,437 3,698 2,945 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — (45,416 ) Deferred income taxes — (3,997 ) (6,132 ) Noncash interest expense (income) 1,540 1,660 1,673 Accretion of discounts/premiums on marketable securities, net (215 ) — — Stock‑based compensation expense 60,941 72,644 72,939 Gain on repurchase of convertible notes (9,268 ) — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (1,007 ) 4,106 (11,829 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,380 1,131 (1,899 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (5,575 ) (7,314 ) (4,148 ) Deferred revenue and due to customers 2,404 3,634 13,986 Accrued compensation (15,953 ) 157 (2,519 ) Other liabilities (607 ) 1,627 (106 ) Other assets (2,605 ) (4,483 ) (1,328 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,169 ) (40,705 ) (62,350 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (7,547 ) (5,123 ) (1,096 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,935 ) (2,105 ) (2,521 ) Purchase of marketable securities (51,147 ) — (99,998 ) Sale of marketable securities — — 99,998 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (259,996 ) Net cash used in investing activities (63,629 ) (7,228 ) (263,613 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for repurchase of convertible notes (65,808 ) — — Payments for debt extinguishment costs (355 ) — — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,579 2,927 4,703 Proceeds from stock option exercises 7,017 2,064 8,600 Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition — (1,828 ) — Payments of equity issuance costs — — (60 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — (8,368 ) Payment for purchase of capped calls — — (34,443 ) Proceeds from borrowings on debt — — 287,500 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (55,567 ) 3,163 257,932 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (135,365 ) (44,770 ) (68,031 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 321,083 365,853 433,884 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 185,718 $ 321,083 $ 365,853 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,640 $ 1,640 $ 930 Fixed assets included in accounts payable $ 28 $ 771 $ 161 Other receivable related to stock option exercises $ 6 $ 13 $ 4 Income taxes paid $ 402 $ 157 $ 122 Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ — $ 455,586 Replacement awards issued in connection with acquisitions $ — $ — $ 6,729

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). Severance costs include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes debt extinguishment gain or loss and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three months ended February

28(29), Twelve months ended February

28(29), 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands,except percentages) (in thousands,except percentages) Revenue $ 124,831 $ 99,025 $ 414,292 $ 363,142 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (58,194 ) (51,048 ) (222,232 ) (198,905 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets, cost of revenue (7,018 ) (7,016 ) (28,048 ) (28,075 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (1,556 ) (931 ) (5,213 ) (3,677 ) GAAP gross profit $ 58,063 $ 40,030 $ 158,799 $ 132,485 GAAP gross margin 46.5 % 40.4 % 38.3 % 36.5 % GAAP gross profit $ 58,063 $ 40,030 $ 158,799 $ 132,485 Amortization of acquired intangible assets, cost of revenue 7,018 7,016 28,048 28,075 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 1,556 931 5,213 3,677 Stock‑based compensation, cost of revenue 1,033 1,149 4,309 4,794 Severance costs, cost of revenue (2 ) 911 686 1,025 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 67,668 $ 50,037 $ 197,055 $ 170,056 Adjusted Gross Margin 54.2 % 50.5 % 47.6 % 46.8 %

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss:

Three months ended February

28(29), Twelve months ended February

28(29), 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (7,507 ) $ (30,433 ) $ (99,805 ) $ (459,650 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense (income), net (1,612 ) (739 ) (5,952 ) (255 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 729 (51 ) 1,235 (3,624 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,306 11,628 45,164 46,377 Stock‑based compensation 15,293 17,835 60,941 72,644 Acquisition and integration‑related costs(1) (194 ) 779 (7 ) 1,218 Goodwill impairment — — — 299,705 Severance costs(2) (27 ) 3,777 864 7,065 Other expense (income)(3) 493 36 (9,931 ) 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,481 $ 2,832 $ (7,491 ) $ (36,505 )



