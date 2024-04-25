NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, unit, and warrants of Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation. Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on February 15, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Veradigm Inc. Veradigm Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bit Brother Limited. Bit Brother Limited’s securities were suspended on March 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, rights, and units of Nocturne Acquisition Corporation. Nocturne Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on April 4, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of View, Inc. View, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Casa Systems, Inc. Casa Systems, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s securities were suspended on April 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 11, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 12, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 16, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of ProSomnus, Inc. ProSomnus, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 18, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Mobile Global Esports Inc. Mobile Global Esports Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 18, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.