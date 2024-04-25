Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

PURCHASE, NY, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“First Quarter 2024”). Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the three months ended March 31, 2023 (“First Quarter 2023”).

Financial and Operational Highlights for First Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024 revenue grows 3% year-over-year to $646.1 million

First Quarter 2024 net loss of $81.9 million, or $0.49 per share

First Quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $63.1 million, up 20% year-over-year



“We are pleased to report a solid start to the year, with strength in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter,” said Mala Murthy, acting chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Teladoc Health. “During this period of transition, our team remains laser focused on our key initiatives, which include building upon our market leadership position; driving increased product penetration through our large installed base of over 90 million virtual care members; and accelerating our bottom-line performance.”





Key Financial Data ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 646,131 $ 629,244 3 % Net loss $ (81,889 ) $ (69,228 ) (18 )% Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.42 ) (17 )% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 63,140 $ 52,765 20 %

See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.





First Quarter 2024

Revenue increased 3% to $646.1 million from $629.2 million in First Quarter 2023. Access fees revenue grew 1% to $557.2 million and other revenue grew 14% to $89.0 million. U.S. revenue grew 1% to $547.6 million and International revenue grew 13% to $98.5 million.

Teladoc Health Integrated Care ("Integrated Care") segment revenue increased 8% to $377.1 million in First Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment revenue decreased 4% to $269.0 million.

Net loss totaled $81.9 million, or $0.49 per share, for First Quarter 2024, compared to $69.2 million, or $0.42 per share, for First Quarter 2023. Results for First Quarter 2024 included stock-based compensation expense of $42.3 million, or $0.25 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $64.2 million, or $0.38 per share. The amortization of acquired intangibles increased over the prior year period reflecting a change in the useful lives of certain intangibles in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss for First Quarter 2024 also included $9.7 million, or $0.06 per share, of restructuring costs, primarily related to severance payments.

Results for First Quarter 2023 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $46.0 million, or $0.28 per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $50.3 million, or $0.31 per share. Net loss for First Quarter 2023 also included $8.1 million, or $0.05 per share, of restructuring costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 20% to $63.1 million, compared to $52.8 million for First Quarter 2023. Integrated Care segment adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $47.7 million in First Quarter 2024 and BetterHelp segment adjusted EBITDA decreased 12% to $15.5 million in First Quarter 2024.

GAAP gross margin, which includes amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment, was 65.8% for First Quarter 2024, compared to 67.8% for First Quarter 2023.

Adjusted gross margin(1) was 69.9% for First Quarter 2024, compared to 69.8% for First Quarter 2023.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $8.9 million in First Quarter 2024, compared to $13.2 million in First Quarter 2023. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software development costs (together, “Capex”) was $35.5 million in First Quarter 2024, compared to $45.6 million in First Quarter 2023. Free cash flow was a net outflow of $26.6 million in First Quarter 2024, compared to a net outflow of $32.5 million in First Quarter 2023.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Accordingly, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for future financial performance.





For the second quarter of 2024, we expect:

2Q 2024 Outlook Range Revenue $635 - $660 million Adjusted EBITDA $70 - $80 million Net loss per share ($0.45) - ($0.35) U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 92 - 93 million Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) 2.0% - 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.0% - 14.0% BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) (8.0%) - (4.0%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0% - 10.0%



For the full year of 2024, we expect:

Full Year 2024 Outlook Range Revenue $2,635 - $2,735 million Adjusted EBITDA $350 - $390 million Net loss per share ($1.10) - ($0.80) Free Cash Flow $210 - $240 million U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 92 - 94 million Integrated Care Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) Low to mid-single digits Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (year-over-year) +150bps to +250bps BetterHelp Revenue growth percentage (year-over-year) Flat to low single digits Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (year-over-year) Flat +/- 50bps

See note (2) in the Notes section that follows.





Three Year Outlook

We are reiterating the three-year outlook that we disclosed in our earnings release on February 20, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

About Teladoc Health

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 646,131 $ 629,244 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below) 194,538 190,107 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 183,329 176,790 Sales 54,364 54,490 Technology and development 81,388 86,985 General and administrative 111,697 114,145 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 373 5,944 Restructuring costs 9,673 8,102 Amortization of intangible assets 95,057 66,860 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,834 2,923 Total expenses 733,253 706,346 Loss from operations (87,122 ) (77,102 ) Interest income (13,942 ) (8,911 ) Interest expense 5,649 5,263 Other expense (income), net 370 (4,907 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (79,199 ) (68,547 ) Provision for income taxes 2,690 681 Net loss $ (81,889 ) $ (69,228 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 167,730,746 162,922,691



Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) $ 1,394 $ 1,353 Advertising and marketing 3,789 3,126 Sales 7,967 8,075 Technology and development 9,299 12,729 General and administrative 19,876 20,755 Total stock-based compensation expense (3) $ 42,325 $ 46,038

See note (3) in the Notes section that follows.



Revenues

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2024 2023 Change Revenue by Type Access fees $ 557,174 $ 550,870 1 % Other 88,957 78,374 14 % Total Revenue $ 646,131 $ 629,244 3 % Revenue by Geography U.S. Revenue $ 547,600 $ 541,662 1 % International Revenue 98,531 87,582 13 % Total Revenue $ 646,131 $ 629,244 3 %



Summary Operating Metrics

Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Change Total Visits 4.6 4.9 (6 )%

Integrated Care

As of March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Change U.S. Integrated Care Members (2) 91.8 84.9 8 % Chronic Care Program Enrollment (4) 1.121 1.028 9 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Average Monthly Revenue

Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (5) $ 1.38 $ 1.39 (1 )%

BetterHelp

Average for Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Change BetterHelp Paying Users (6) 0.415 0.467 (11 )%

See notes (2), (4), (5), and (6) in the Notes section that follows.





Operating Results by Segment (see note (7) in the Notes section that follows)

The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2024 2023 Change Teladoc Health Integrated Care Revenue $ 377,111 $ 349,972 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,674 $ 35,127 36 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.6 % 10.0 % 260 bps BetterHelp Therapy Services $ 263,712 $ 275,928 (4 )% Other Wellness Services 5,308 3,344 59 % Total Revenue $ 269,020 $ 279,272 (4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,466 $ 17,638 (12 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 5.7 % 6.3 % (60) bps









TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (81,889 ) $ (69,228 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 95,057 66,860 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,834 2,923 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,614 3,056 Provision for allowances for doubtful accounts 86 3,794

Stock-based compensation 42,325 46,038 Deferred income taxes (1,600 ) (355 ) Other, net 1,403 3,244 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,133 (14,046 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23,691 ) (6,165 ) Inventory (3,091 ) 10,000 Other assets 1,009 (9,939 ) Accounts payable (5,870 ) (9,132 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,185 15,452 Accrued compensation (51,973 ) (32,265 ) Deferred revenue 7,297 5,648 Operating lease liabilities (2,861 ) (2,858 ) Other liabilities (48 ) 129 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,920 13,156 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,149 ) (2,363 ) Capitalized software development costs (34,363 ) (43,261 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,512 ) (45,624 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 131 296 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,516 2,731 Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net 106 496 Other, net (2 ) (170 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,751 3,353 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (24,841 ) (29,115 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (899 ) (488 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,123,675 918,182 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,097,935 $ 888,579









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,097,935 $ 1,123,675 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,530 and $4,240 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 214,293 217,423 Inventories 32,268 29,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 141,769 118,437 Total current assets 1,486,265 1,489,048 Property and equipment, net 29,550 32,032 Goodwill 1,073,190 1,073,190 Intangible assets, net 1,614,238 1,677,781 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 37,506 40,060 Other assets 80,007 80,258 Total assets $ 4,320,756 $ 4,392,369 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,674 $ 43,637 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 199,418 178,634 Accrued compensation 50,523 102,686 Deferred revenue-current 101,229 95,659 Total current liabilities 388,844 420,616 Other liabilities 1,023 1,080 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 39,971 42,837 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 15,002 13,623 Deferred taxes, net 47,472 49,452 Convertible senior notes, net 1,539,546 1,538,688 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 169,314,029 shares and 166,658,253 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively 169 167 Additional paid-in capital 17,637,902 17,591,551 Accumulated deficit (15,310,544 ) (15,228,655 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,629 ) (36,990 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,288,898 2,326,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,320,756 $ 4,392,369





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance, which include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance, and are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, and that free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest income; interest expense; other expense (income), net, including foreign currency exchange gains or losses; provision for income taxes; amortization of intangible assets; and depreciation of property and equipment. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest income; interest expense; other expense (income), net, including foreign currency exchange gains or losses; provision for income taxes; amortization of intangible assets; depreciation of property and equipment; stock-based compensation; restructuring costs; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs.

Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs.

Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from that of others in our industry, and other companies may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, and they should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash from operating activities or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations, and they do not reflect interest income, interest expense or other expense (income), net;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration, and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but, rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities; and

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock-based compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs.

In addition, although amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 646,131 $ 629,244 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are shown separately below) (194,538 ) (190,107 ) Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment (26,312 ) (12,531 ) Gross profit 425,281 426,606 Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment 26,312 12,531 Adjusted gross profit $ 451,593 $ 439,137 Gross margin 65.8 % 67.8 % Adjusted gross margin 69.9 % 69.8 %





The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited) Outlook in millions (8) Three Months Ended

March 31, Second Quarter Full Year 2024 2023 2024 2024 Net loss $ (81,889 ) $ (69,228 ) $(77) - (60) $(185) - (134) Add: Interest income (13,942 ) (8,911 ) Interest expense 5,649 5,263 Other expense (income), net 370 (4,907 ) Provision for income taxes 2,690 681 Amortization of intangible assets 95,057 66,860 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,834 2,923 Total Adjustments 92,658 61,909 Consolidated EBITDA 10,769 (7,319 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 42,325 46,038 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 373 5,944 Restructuring costs 9,673 8,102 Total Adjustments 52,371 60,084 130 - 157 484 - 575 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,140 $ 52,765 $70 - 80 $350 - 390 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Teladoc Health Integrated Care $ 47,674 $ 35,127 BetterHelp 15,466 17,638 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,140 $ 52,765

See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.





The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Outlook (9) March 31, Full Year 2024 2023 2024 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,920 $ 13,156 $354 - 374 Capital expenditures (1,149 ) (2,363 ) Capitalized software development costs (34,363 ) (43,261 ) Capex (35,512 ) (45,624 ) (144) - (134) Free cash flow $ (26,592 ) $ (32,468 ) $210 - 240

See note (9) in the Notes section that follows.

Notes:

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.



Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.



Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total number of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.



Average monthly revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 2) during the applicable period.



BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paying users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.



We have two segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.



We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as impairments, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.



We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash from operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.





