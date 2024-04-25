Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Net income available to common shareholders of $11.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $32.2 million
- Tangible book value per share increased 0.4% from prior quarter to $23.44
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.60% from 8.40%
- Net interest margin of 3.18%, compared to 3.21% in prior quarter
- Efficiency ratio of 58.0%, compared to 55.2% in prior quarter
EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $11.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
Provision expense was $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million and $3.1 million in the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively. The increase in provision expense was the result of a specific reserve of $8.0 million on a multi-family construction project.
Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of shares of VISA B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. There were no adjustments to the financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
Excluding these transactions, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders were $19.8 million and $20.0 million, or $0.89 and $0.88 per diluted share, for the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our first quarter reflects strong pre-tax, pre-provision results and our ongoing ability to deliver increased fee income and strong expense control. While our pre-tax pre-provision results generate solid profitability we did increase our reserves to reflect an increase in nonperforming loans. Our continued success in executing on our balance sheet management strategies resulted in the improvement in our loan-to-deposit ratio, tangible book value per share, and all of our capital ratios improved in the first quarter, even after the additional provision for credit losses.
“We continue to focus on high quality commercial relationships and our conservative approach to new loan production, including through the intentional runoff of equipment finance and consumer loans. We also continue to have success in growing our wealth management business, which contributed to the increase we had in non-interest income in the first quarter.
“As always, we continue to operate with a long-term perspective, and while we will maintain disciplined expense control, we will continue to invest in areas such as banking and wealth talent and technology that we believe will further strengthen our franchise and enhance our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $7.83 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.87 billion at December 31, 2023, and $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, portfolio loans were $5.96 billion, compared to $6.13 billion at December 31, 2023, and $6.35 billion at March 31, 2023.
Loans
During the first quarter of 2024, outstanding loans declined by $172.6 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2023, as the Company continued to originate loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Increases in commercial FHA warehouse lines and construction and land development loans of $8.0 million and $21.5 million, respectively, were offset by decreases in all other loan categories. Equipment finance loan and lease balances decreased $54.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continued to reduce its concentration of this product within the overall loan portfolio. Consumer loans decreased $98.1 million due to loan payoffs and a cessation in loans originated through GreenSky. Our Greensky-originated loan balances decreased $77.7 million during the first quarter to $606.0 million at March 31, 2024. In addition, as previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company ceased originating loans through LendingPoint. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.7 million in loans that were originated through LendingPoint, which will continue to be serviced by LendingPoint.
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Loan Portfolio
|Commercial loans
|$
|913,564
|$
|951,387
|$
|943,761
|$
|962,756
|$
|937,920
|Equipment finance loans
|494,068
|531,143
|578,931
|614,633
|632,205
|Equipment finance leases
|455,879
|473,350
|485,460
|500,485
|510,029
|Commercial FHA warehouse lines
|8,035
|—
|48,547
|30,522
|10,275
|Total commercial loans and leases
|1,871,546
|1,955,880
|2,056,699
|2,108,396
|2,090,429
|Commercial real estate
|2,397,113
|2,406,845
|2,412,164
|2,443,995
|2,448,158
|Construction and land development
|474,128
|452,593
|416,801
|366,631
|326,836
|Residential real estate
|378,583
|380,583
|375,211
|371,486
|369,910
|Consumer
|837,092
|935,178
|1,020,008
|1,076,836
|1,118,938
|Total loans
|$
|5,958,462
|$
|6,131,079
|$
|6,280,883
|$
|6,367,344
|$
|6,354,271
Loan Quality
Overall, credit quality metrics declined this quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans increased $48.6 million to $105.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $56.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Four loans totaling $47.4 million account for the increase. Of these, three loans totaling $40.8 million are multi-family construction or multi-family projects. Loans 30-89 days past due decreased $23.9 million to $58.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to prior quarter end, as loans totaling $25.1 million were transferred to nonperforming status.
At March 31, 2023, loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million, non-performing loans were $50.7 million, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.74%.
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Asset Quality
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|58,854
|$
|82,778
|$
|46,608
|$
|44,161
|$
|30,895
|Nonperforming loans
|104,979
|56,351
|55,981
|54,844
|50,713
|Nonperforming assets
|116,721
|67,701
|58,677
|57,688
|58,806
|Substandard loans
|149,049
|184,224
|143,793
|130,707
|99,819
|Net charge-offs
|4,445
|5,117
|3,449
|2,996
|2,119
|Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|0.99
|%
|1.35
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.49
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.76
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.80
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.49
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.74
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.31
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.98
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|74.35
|%
|121.56
|%
|119.09
|%
|118.43
|%
|122.39
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.14
|%
The Company continued to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2024. Notably, the Company recorded a specific reserve of $8.0 million on one large construction and land development loan. The allowance totaled $78.1 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $68.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $62.1 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.31% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023, and 0.98% at March 31, 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $6.32 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $6.31 billion at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $14.5 million, primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing demand deposits and brokered time deposits, which were partially offset by seasonal outflows of servicing and public fund deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $67.0 million to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2024, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $52.5 million to $5.11 billion at March 31, 2024. Brokered time deposits increased $93.7 million to offset seasonal outflows of the servicing and public fund deposits.
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Deposit Portfolio
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,212,382
|$
|1,145,395
|$
|1,154,515
|$
|1,162,909
|$
|1,215,758
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
|2,394,163
|2,511,840
|2,572,224
|2,499,693
|2,502,827
|Money market
|1,128,463
|1,135,629
|1,090,962
|1,226,470
|1,263,813
|Savings
|555,552
|559,267
|582,359
|624,005
|636,832
|Time
|845,190
|862,865
|885,858
|840,734
|766,884
|Brokered time
|188,234
|94,533
|119,084
|72,737
|39,087
|Total deposits
|$
|6,323,984
|$
|6,309,529
|$
|6,405,002
|$
|6,426,548
|$
|6,425,201
Results of Operations Highlights
Net Interest Income and Margin
During the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $56.1 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 3.6%, compared to $58.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.18%, compared with 3.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, were $60.7 million and 3.39%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. The declines in the net interest income and margin were largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yield on earning assets, as well as the impact of interest reversals on loans placed on non-accrual.
Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 were $7.11 billion, compared to $7.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield decreased 2 basis points to 5.76% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.26 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Average loans were $6.01 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The yield on loans was 5.99% and 6.00% for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.
Investment securities averaged $988.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, and yielded 4.36%, compared to an average balance and yield of $883.2 million and 4.16%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional higher-yielding investments resulting in the increased average balance and yield. Investment securities averaged $809.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.20 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.30 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.04% in the first quarter of 2024, which represented an 11 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. A competitive market, driven by rising interest rates and increased competition, contributed to the increase in deposit costs.
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
| 2023
|2023
|Interest-earning assets
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Fees
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Fees
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Fees
|Yield/
Rate
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|69,316
|$
|951
|5.52
|%
|$
|77,363
|$
|1,054
|5.41
|%
|$
|85,123
|$
|980
|4.67
|%
|Investment securities
|988,716
|10,708
|4.36
|883,153
|9,257
|4.16
|809,848
|5,995
|3.00
|Loans
|6,012,032
|89,489
|5.99
|6,196,362
|93,757
|6.00
|6,320,402
|87,997
|5.65
|Loans held for sale
|3,405
|55
|6.56
|4,429
|81
|7.26
|1,506
|16
|4.41
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|35,927
|687
|7.69
|41,192
|715
|6.89
|47,819
|795
|6.75
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|7,109,396
|$
|101,890
|5.76
|%
|$
|7,202,499
|$
|104,864
|5.78
|%
|$
|7,264,698
|$
|95,783
|5.35
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|671,671
|695,293
|610,811
|Total assets
|$
|7,781,067
|$
|7,897,792
|$
|7,875,509
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,195,118
|$
|39,214
|3.04
|%
|$
|5,295,296
|$
|39,156
|2.93
|%
|$
|5,053,941
|$
|26,405
|2.12
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|65,182
|836
|5.16
|13,139
|15
|0.47
|38,655
|25
|0.26
|FHLB advances & other borrowings
|313,121
|3,036
|3.90
|430,207
|4,750
|4.38
|540,278
|6,006
|4.51
|Subordinated debt
|93,583
|1,280
|5.50
|93,512
|1,281
|5.43
|99,812
|1,370
|5.57
|Trust preferred debentures
|50,707
|1,389
|11.02
|50,541
|1,402
|11.00
|50,047
|1,229
|9.96
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|5,717,711
|$
|45,755
|3.22
|%
|$
|5,882,695
|$
|46,604
|3.14
|%
|$
|5,782,733
|$
|35,035
|2.46
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,151,542
|1,142,062
|1,250,899
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|121,908
|108,245
|74,691
|Shareholders’ equity
|789,906
|764,790
|767,186
|Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity
|$
|7,781,067
|$
|7,897,792
|$
|7,875,509
|Net Interest Margin
|$
|56,135
|3.18
|%
|$
|58,260
|3.21
|%
|$
|60,748
|3.39
|%
|Cost of Deposits
|2.49
|%
|2.41
|%
|1.70
|%
(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 included incremental servicing revenues of $3.7 million related to the Greensky portfolio. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included incremental servicing revenues of $2.2 million and $1.6 million related to our commercial FHA servicing portfolio and the Greensky portfolio, respectively. Also included was a $1.1 million one-time gain from the sale of Visa B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023, and the first quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, $18.5 million, and $16.4 million, respectively.
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management revenue
|$
|7,132
|$
|6,604
|$
|6,411
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,116
|3,246
|2,745
|Interchange revenue
|3,358
|3,585
|3,412
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|527
|451
|405
|Income on company-owned life insurance
|1,801
|1,753
|876
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|—
|(2,894
|)
|(648
|)
|Other income
|5,253
|7,768
|2,578
|Total noninterest income
|$
|21,187
|$
|20,513
|$
|15,779
Wealth management revenue totaled $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.5 million, or 8.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Assets under administration increased to $3.89 billion at March 31, 2024 from $3.73 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to improved market performance, resulting in an increase in revenue. In addition, the first quarter fees included seasonal tax preparation fees. Assets under administration totaled $3.50 billion at March 31, 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $44.5 million in both the fourth quarter of 2023, and the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 58.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 55.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|24,102
|$
|24,031
|$
|24,243
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,142
|3,934
|4,443
|Data processing
|6,722
|6,963
|6,311
|Professional services
|2,255
|2,072
|1,760
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,089
|1,130
|1,291
|FDIC insurance
|1,274
|1,147
|1,329
|Other expense
|5,283
|5,211
|5,105
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|44,867
|$
|44,488
|$
|44,482
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The resulting effective tax rates were 23.9%, 23.7% and 24.0%, respectively.
Capital
At March 31, 2024, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
|As of March 31, 2024
|Midland States Bank
|Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.
|Minimum Regulatory
Requirements(2)
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.77%
|13.68%
|10.50%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.62%
|11.16%
|8.50%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.33%
|9.92%
|4.00%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|11.62%
|8.60%
|7.00%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|N/A
|6.58%
|N/A
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges resulted in an $81.4 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2024, which reduces tangible book value by $3.79 per share.
Stock Repurchase Program
As previously disclosed, on December 5, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 73,781 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $26.31 under its stock repurchase program.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.83 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.89 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Earnings Summary
|Net interest income
|$
|55,920
|$
|58,077
|$
|60,504
|Provision for credit losses
|14,000
|6,950
|3,135
|Noninterest income
|21,187
|20,513
|15,779
|Noninterest expense
|44,867
|44,488
|44,482
|Income before income taxes
|18,240
|27,152
|28,666
|Income taxes
|4,355
|6,441
|6,894
|Net income
|13,885
|20,711
|21,772
|Preferred dividends
|2,228
|2,228
|2,228
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|11,657
|$
|18,483
|$
|19,544
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.86
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|21,787,691
|21,822,328
|22,501,970
|Return on average assets
|0.72
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.12
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|7.07
|%
|10.74
|%
|11.51
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|9.34
|%
|15.41
|%
|16.70
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.18
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.39
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|58.03
|%
|55.22
|%
|57.64
|%
|Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1)
|Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|11,657
|$
|19,793
|$
|20,017
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.88
|Adjusted return on average assets
|0.72
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.15
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|7.07
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.76
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|9.34
|%
|16.51
|%
|17.11
|%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|32,240
|$
|35,898
|$
|32,449
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.67
|%
|Market Data
|Book value per share at period end
|$
|31.67
|$
|31.61
|$
|30.08
|Tangible book value per share at period end(1)
|$
|23.44
|$
|23.35
|$
|21.87
|Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1)
|$
|27.23
|$
|26.91
|$
|25.39
|Market price at period end
|$
|25.13
|$
|27.56
|$
|21.42
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|21,485,231
|21,551,402
|22,111,454
|Capital
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.68
|%
|13.20
|%
|12.46
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.16
|%
|10.91
|%
|10.25
|%
|Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|8.60
|%
|8.40
|%
|7.84
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.92
|%
|9.71
|%
|9.54
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|6.58
|%
|6.55
|%
|6.24
|%
|Wealth Management
|Trust assets under administration
|$
|3,888,219
|$
|3,733,355
|$
|3,502,635
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|167,316
|$
|135,061
|$
|132,132
|$
|160,695
|$
|138,310
|Investment securities
|1,044,900
|920,396
|839,344
|887,003
|821,005
|Loans
|5,958,462
|6,131,079
|6,280,883
|6,367,344
|6,354,271
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(78,057
|)
|(68,502
|)
|(66,669
|)
|(64,950
|)
|(62,067
|)
|Total loans, net
|5,880,405
|6,062,577
|6,214,214
|6,302,394
|6,292,204
|Loans held for sale
|5,043
|3,811
|6,089
|5,632
|2,747
|Premises and equipment, net
|81,831
|82,814
|82,741
|81,006
|80,582
|Other real estate owned
|8,920
|9,112
|480
|202
|6,729
|Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
|19,577
|20,253
|20,933
|21,611
|1,117
|Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|—
|20,745
|Goodwill
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|Other intangible assets, net
|15,019
|16,108
|17,238
|18,367
|19,575
|Company-owned life insurance
|205,286
|203,485
|201,750
|152,210
|151,319
|Other assets
|241,608
|251,347
|292,460
|243,697
|233,937
|Total assets
|$
|7,831,809
|$
|7,866,868
|$
|7,969,285
|$
|8,034,721
|$
|7,930,174
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,212,382
|$
|1,145,395
|$
|1,154,515
|$
|1,162,909
|$
|1,215,758
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,111,602
|5,164,134
|5,250,487
|5,263,639
|5,209,443
|Total deposits
|6,323,984
|6,309,529
|6,405,002
|6,426,548
|6,425,201
|Short-term borrowings
|214,446
|34,865
|17,998
|21,783
|31,173
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|255,000
|476,000
|538,000
|575,000
|482,000
|Subordinated debt
|93,617
|93,546
|93,475
|93,404
|99,849
|Trust preferred debentures
|50,790
|50,616
|50,457
|50,296
|50,135
|Other liabilities
|102,966
|110,459
|106,743
|90,869
|66,173
|Total liabilities
|7,040,803
|7,075,015
|7,211,675
|7,257,900
|7,154,531
|Total shareholders’ equity
|791,006
|791,853
|757,610
|776,821
|775,643
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,831,809
|$
|7,866,868
|$
|7,969,285
|$
|8,034,721
|$
|7,930,174
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Net interest income:
|Interest income
|$
|101,675
|$
|104,681
|$
|95,539
|Interest expense
|45,755
|46,604
|35,035
|Net interest income
|55,920
|58,077
|60,504
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|14,000
|6,950
|3,135
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|41,920
|51,127
|57,369
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management revenue
|7,132
|6,604
|6,411
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,116
|3,246
|2,745
|Interchange revenue
|3,358
|3,585
|3,412
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|527
|451
|405
|Income on company-owned life insurance
|1,801
|1,753
|876
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|—
|(2,894
|)
|(648
|)
|Other income
|5,253
|7,768
|2,578
|Total noninterest income
|21,187
|20,513
|15,779
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|24,102
|24,031
|24,243
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,142
|3,934
|4,443
|Data processing
|6,722
|6,963
|6,311
|Professional services
|2,255
|2,072
|1,760
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,089
|1,130
|1,291
|FDIC insurance
|1,274
|1,147
|1,329
|Other expense
|5,283
|5,211
|5,105
|Total noninterest expense
|44,867
|44,488
|44,482
|Income before income taxes
|18,240
|27,152
|28,666
|Income taxes
|4,355
|6,441
|6,894
|Net income
|13,885
|20,711
|21,772
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,228
|2,228
|2,228
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|11,657
|$
|18,483
|$
|19,544
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.86
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.86
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
|18,240
|$
|27,152
|$
|28,666
|Adjustments to noninterest income:
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|—
|2,894
|648
|(Gain) on sale of Visa B shares
|—
|(1,098
|)
|—
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|—
|1,796
|648
|Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|18,240
|28,948
|29,314
|Adjusted earnings tax
|4,355
|6,927
|7,069
|Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP
|13,885
|22,021
|22,245
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,228
|2,228
|2,228
|Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|11,657
|$
|19,793
|$
|20,017
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.88
|Adjusted return on average assets
|0.72
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.15
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|7.07
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.76
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|9.34
|%
|16.51
|%
|17.11
|%
|Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP
|$
|18,240
|$
|28,948
|$
|29,314
|Provision for credit losses
|14,000
|6,950
|3,135
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP
|$
|32,240
|$
|35,898
|$
|32,449
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.67
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Noninterest expense - GAAP
|$
|44,867
|$
|44,488
|$
|44,482
|Net interest income - GAAP
|$
|55,920
|$
|58,077
|$
|60,504
|Effect of tax-exempt income
|215
|183
|244
|Adjusted net interest income
|56,135
|58,260
|60,748
|Noninterest income - GAAP
|21,187
|20,513
|15,779
|Loss on sales of investment securities, net
|—
|2,894
|648
|(Gain) on sale of Visa B shares
|—
|(1,098
|)
|—
|Adjusted noninterest income
|21,187
|22,309
|16,427
|Adjusted total revenue
|$
|77,322
|$
|80,569
|$
|77,175
|Efficiency ratio
|58.03
|%
|55.22
|%
|57.64
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|11,657
|$
|18,483
|$
|19,544
|Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|789,906
|$
|764,790
|$
|767,186
|Adjustments:
|Preferred Stock
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(15,525
|)
|(16,644
|)
|(20,184
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|501,929
|$
|475,694
|$
|474,550
|ROATCE
|9.34
|%
|15.41
|%
|16.70
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|Total shareholders' equity—GAAP
|$
|791,006
|$
|791,853
|$
|757,610
|$
|776,821
|$
|775,643
|Adjustments:
|Preferred Stock
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|(110,548
|)
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(15,019
|)
|(16,108
|)
|(17,238
|)
|(18,367
|)
|(19,575
|)
|Tangible common equity
|503,535
|503,293
|467,920
|486,002
|483,616
|Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)
|(81,419
|)
|(76,753
|)
|(101,181
|)
|(84,719
|)
|(77,797
|)
|Tangible common equity excluding AOCI
|$
|584,954
|$
|580,046
|$
|569,101
|$
|570,721
|$
|561,413
|Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
|Total assets—GAAP
|$
|7,831,809
|$
|7,866,868
|$
|7,969,285
|$
|8,034,721
|$
|7,930,174
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(15,019
|)
|(16,108
|)
|(17,238
|)
|(18,367
|)
|(19,575
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|7,654,886
|$
|7,688,856
|$
|7,790,143
|$
|7,854,450
|$
|7,748,695
|Common Shares Outstanding
|21,485,231
|21,551,402
|21,594,546
|21,854,800
|22,111,454
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|6.58
|%
|6.55
|%
|6.01
|%
|6.19
|%
|6.24
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|23.44
|$
|23.35
|$
|21.67
|$
|22.24
|$
|21.87
|Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
|$
|27.23
|$
|26.91
|$
|26.35
|$
|26.11
|$
|25.39