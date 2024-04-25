Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Net income available to common shareholders of $11.7 million , or $0.53 per diluted share

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $32.2 million

Tangible book value per share increased 0.4% from prior quarter to $23.44

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.60% from 8.40%

Net interest margin of 3.18% , compared to 3.21% in prior quarter

Efficiency ratio of 58.0%, compared to 55.2% in prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $11.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $19.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Provision expense was $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million and $3.1 million in the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively. The increase in provision expense was the result of a specific reserve of $8.0 million on a multi-family construction project.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of shares of VISA B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. There were no adjustments to the financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Excluding these transactions, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders were $19.8 million and $20.0 million, or $0.89 and $0.88 per diluted share, for the fourth and first quarters of 2023, respectively.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our first quarter reflects strong pre-tax, pre-provision results and our ongoing ability to deliver increased fee income and strong expense control. While our pre-tax pre-provision results generate solid profitability we did increase our reserves to reflect an increase in nonperforming loans. Our continued success in executing on our balance sheet management strategies resulted in the improvement in our loan-to-deposit ratio, tangible book value per share, and all of our capital ratios improved in the first quarter, even after the additional provision for credit losses.

“We continue to focus on high quality commercial relationships and our conservative approach to new loan production, including through the intentional runoff of equipment finance and consumer loans. We also continue to have success in growing our wealth management business, which contributed to the increase we had in non-interest income in the first quarter.

“As always, we continue to operate with a long-term perspective, and while we will maintain disciplined expense control, we will continue to invest in areas such as banking and wealth talent and technology that we believe will further strengthen our franchise and enhance our ability to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.83 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.87 billion at December 31, 2023, and $7.93 billion at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, portfolio loans were $5.96 billion, compared to $6.13 billion at December 31, 2023, and $6.35 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans

During the first quarter of 2024, outstanding loans declined by $172.6 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2023, as the Company continued to originate loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Increases in commercial FHA warehouse lines and construction and land development loans of $8.0 million and $21.5 million, respectively, were offset by decreases in all other loan categories. Equipment finance loan and lease balances decreased $54.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continued to reduce its concentration of this product within the overall loan portfolio. Consumer loans decreased $98.1 million due to loan payoffs and a cessation in loans originated through GreenSky. Our Greensky-originated loan balances decreased $77.7 million during the first quarter to $606.0 million at March 31, 2024. In addition, as previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company ceased originating loans through LendingPoint. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.7 million in loans that were originated through LendingPoint, which will continue to be serviced by LendingPoint.

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans $ 913,564 $ 951,387 $ 943,761 $ 962,756 $ 937,920 Equipment finance loans 494,068 531,143 578,931 614,633 632,205 Equipment finance leases 455,879 473,350 485,460 500,485 510,029 Commercial FHA warehouse lines 8,035 — 48,547 30,522 10,275 Total commercial loans and leases 1,871,546 1,955,880 2,056,699 2,108,396 2,090,429 Commercial real estate 2,397,113 2,406,845 2,412,164 2,443,995 2,448,158 Construction and land development 474,128 452,593 416,801 366,631 326,836 Residential real estate 378,583 380,583 375,211 371,486 369,910 Consumer 837,092 935,178 1,020,008 1,076,836 1,118,938 Total loans $ 5,958,462 $ 6,131,079 $ 6,280,883 $ 6,367,344 $ 6,354,271

Loan Quality

Overall, credit quality metrics declined this quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans increased $48.6 million to $105.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $56.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Four loans totaling $47.4 million account for the increase. Of these, three loans totaling $40.8 million are multi-family construction or multi-family projects. Loans 30-89 days past due decreased $23.9 million to $58.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to prior quarter end, as loans totaling $25.1 million were transferred to nonperforming status.

At March 31, 2023, loans 30-89 days past due totaled $30.9 million, non-performing loans were $50.7 million, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.74%.

Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 58,854 $ 82,778 $ 46,608 $ 44,161 $ 30,895 Nonperforming loans 104,979 56,351 55,981 54,844 50,713 Nonperforming assets 116,721 67,701 58,677 57,688 58,806 Substandard loans 149,049 184,224 143,793 130,707 99,819 Net charge-offs 4,445 5,117 3,449 2,996 2,119 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.99 % 1.35 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.49 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.76 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.86 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.49 % 0.86 % 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.74 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 74.35 % 121.56 % 119.09 % 118.43 % 122.39 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.14 %

The Company continued to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2024. Notably, the Company recorded a specific reserve of $8.0 million on one large construction and land development loan. The allowance totaled $78.1 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $68.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $62.1 million at March 31, 2023. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.31% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2023, and 0.98% at March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.32 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $6.31 billion at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $14.5 million, primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing demand deposits and brokered time deposits, which were partially offset by seasonal outflows of servicing and public fund deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $67.0 million to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2024, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $52.5 million to $5.11 billion at March 31, 2024. Brokered time deposits increased $93.7 million to offset seasonal outflows of the servicing and public fund deposits.

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,212,382 $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 $ 1,215,758 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,394,163 2,511,840 2,572,224 2,499,693 2,502,827 Money market 1,128,463 1,135,629 1,090,962 1,226,470 1,263,813 Savings 555,552 559,267 582,359 624,005 636,832 Time 845,190 862,865 885,858 840,734 766,884 Brokered time 188,234 94,533 119,084 72,737 39,087 Total deposits $ 6,323,984 $ 6,309,529 $ 6,405,002 $ 6,426,548 $ 6,425,201

Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the first quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $56.1 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 3.6%, compared to $58.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.18%, compared with 3.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, were $60.7 million and 3.39%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. The declines in the net interest income and margin were largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yield on earning assets, as well as the impact of interest reversals on loans placed on non-accrual.

Average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 were $7.11 billion, compared to $7.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield decreased 2 basis points to 5.76% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.26 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Average loans were $6.01 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.32 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The yield on loans was 5.99% and 6.00% for the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

Investment securities averaged $988.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, and yielded 4.36%, compared to an average balance and yield of $883.2 million and 4.16%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional higher-yielding investments resulting in the increased average balance and yield. Investment securities averaged $809.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.20 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.30 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $5.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.04% in the first quarter of 2024, which represented an 11 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. A competitive market, driven by rising interest rates and increased competition, contributed to the increase in deposit costs.

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income



Noninterest income was $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 included incremental servicing revenues of $3.7 million related to the Greensky portfolio. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included incremental servicing revenues of $2.2 million and $1.6 million related to our commercial FHA servicing portfolio and the Greensky portfolio, respectively. Also included was a $1.1 million one-time gain from the sale of Visa B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023, and the first quarter of 2023 was $17.5 million, $18.5 million, and $16.4 million, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Noninterest income Wealth management revenue $ 7,132 $ 6,604 $ 6,411 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,116 3,246 2,745 Interchange revenue 3,358 3,585 3,412 Residential mortgage banking revenue 527 451 405 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,801 1,753 876 Loss on sales of investment securities, net — (2,894 ) (648 ) Other income 5,253 7,768 2,578 Total noninterest income $ 21,187 $ 20,513 $ 15,779

Wealth management revenue totaled $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.5 million, or 8.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Assets under administration increased to $3.89 billion at March 31, 2024 from $3.73 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to improved market performance, resulting in an increase in revenue. In addition, the first quarter fees included seasonal tax preparation fees. Assets under administration totaled $3.50 billion at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $44.5 million in both the fourth quarter of 2023, and the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 58.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 55.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 57.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,102 $ 24,031 $ 24,243 Occupancy and equipment 4,142 3,934 4,443 Data processing 6,722 6,963 6,311 Professional services 2,255 2,072 1,760 Amortization of intangible assets 1,089 1,130 1,291 FDIC insurance 1,274 1,147 1,329 Other expense 5,283 5,211 5,105 Total noninterest expense $ 44,867 $ 44,488 $ 44,482

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The resulting effective tax rates were 23.9%, 23.7% and 24.0%, respectively.

Capital

At March 31, 2024, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges resulted in an $81.4 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2024, which reduces tangible book value by $3.79 per share.

Stock Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, on December 5, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 73,781 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $26.31 under its stock repurchase program.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.83 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.89 billion.

Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 55,920 $ 58,077 $ 60,504 Provision for credit losses 14,000 6,950 3,135 Noninterest income 21,187 20,513 15,779 Noninterest expense 44,867 44,488 44,482 Income before income taxes 18,240 27,152 28,666 Income taxes 4,355 6,441 6,894 Net income 13,885 20,711 21,772 Preferred dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,657 $ 18,483 $ 19,544 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 21,787,691 21,822,328 22,501,970 Return on average assets 0.72 % 1.04 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.07 % 10.74 % 11.51 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 9.34 % 15.41 % 16.70 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio(1) 58.03 % 55.22 % 57.64 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 11,657 $ 19,793 $ 20,017 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.89 $ 0.88 Adjusted return on average assets 0.72 % 1.11 % 1.15 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 7.07 % 11.42 % 11.76 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.34 % 16.51 % 17.11 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 32,240 $ 35,898 $ 32,449 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.67 % Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 31.67 $ 31.61 $ 30.08 Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $ 23.44 $ 23.35 $ 21.87 Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1) $ 27.23 $ 26.91 $ 25.39 Market price at period end $ 25.13 $ 27.56 $ 21.42 Common shares outstanding at period end 21,485,231 21,551,402 22,111,454 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.68 % 13.20 % 12.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.16 % 10.91 % 10.25 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.60 % 8.40 % 7.84 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.92 % 9.71 % 9.54 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.58 % 6.55 % 6.24 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,888,219 $ 3,733,355 $ 3,502,635

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,316 $ 135,061 $ 132,132 $ 160,695 $ 138,310 Investment securities 1,044,900 920,396 839,344 887,003 821,005 Loans 5,958,462 6,131,079 6,280,883 6,367,344 6,354,271 Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,057 ) (68,502 ) (66,669 ) (64,950 ) (62,067 ) Total loans, net 5,880,405 6,062,577 6,214,214 6,302,394 6,292,204 Loans held for sale 5,043 3,811 6,089 5,632 2,747 Premises and equipment, net 81,831 82,814 82,741 81,006 80,582 Other real estate owned 8,920 9,112 480 202 6,729 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 19,577 20,253 20,933 21,611 1,117 Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale — — — — 20,745 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 15,019 16,108 17,238 18,367 19,575 Company-owned life insurance 205,286 203,485 201,750 152,210 151,319 Other assets 241,608 251,347 292,460 243,697 233,937 Total assets $ 7,831,809 $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 $ 7,930,174 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,212,382 $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 $ 1,215,758 Interest-bearing deposits 5,111,602 5,164,134 5,250,487 5,263,639 5,209,443 Total deposits 6,323,984 6,309,529 6,405,002 6,426,548 6,425,201 Short-term borrowings 214,446 34,865 17,998 21,783 31,173 FHLB advances and other borrowings 255,000 476,000 538,000 575,000 482,000 Subordinated debt 93,617 93,546 93,475 93,404 99,849 Trust preferred debentures 50,790 50,616 50,457 50,296 50,135 Other liabilities 102,966 110,459 106,743 90,869 66,173 Total liabilities 7,040,803 7,075,015 7,211,675 7,257,900 7,154,531 Total shareholders’ equity 791,006 791,853 757,610 776,821 775,643 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,831,809 $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 $ 7,930,174





Net interest income: Interest income $ 101,675 $ 104,681 $ 95,539 Interest expense 45,755 46,604 35,035 Net interest income 55,920 58,077 60,504 Provision for credit losses on loans 14,000 6,950 3,135 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,920 51,127 57,369 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 7,132 6,604 6,411 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,116 3,246 2,745 Interchange revenue 3,358 3,585 3,412 Residential mortgage banking revenue 527 451 405 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,801 1,753 876 Loss on sales of investment securities, net — (2,894 ) (648 ) Other income 5,253 7,768 2,578 Total noninterest income 21,187 20,513 15,779 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,102 24,031 24,243 Occupancy and equipment 4,142 3,934 4,443 Data processing 6,722 6,963 6,311 Professional services 2,255 2,072 1,760 Amortization of intangible assets 1,089 1,130 1,291 FDIC insurance 1,274 1,147 1,329 Other expense 5,283 5,211 5,105 Total noninterest expense 44,867 44,488 44,482 Income before income taxes 18,240 27,152 28,666 Income taxes 4,355 6,441 6,894 Net income 13,885 20,711 21,772 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,657 $ 18,483 $ 19,544 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.84 $ 0.86





Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $ 18,240 $ 28,948 $ 29,314 Provision for credit losses 14,000 6,950 3,135 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 32,240 $ 35,898 $ 32,449 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.67 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 44,867 $ 44,488 $ 44,482 Net interest income - GAAP $ 55,920 $ 58,077 $ 60,504 Effect of tax-exempt income 215 183 244 Adjusted net interest income 56,135 58,260 60,748 Noninterest income - GAAP 21,187 20,513 15,779 Loss on sales of investment securities, net — 2,894 648 (Gain) on sale of Visa B shares — (1,098 ) — Adjusted noninterest income 21,187 22,309 16,427 Adjusted total revenue $ 77,322 $ 80,569 $ 77,175 Efficiency ratio 58.03 % 55.22 % 57.64 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,657 $ 18,483 $ 19,544 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 789,906 $ 764,790 $ 767,186 Adjustments: Preferred Stock (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (15,525 ) (16,644 ) (20,184 ) Average tangible common equity $ 501,929 $ 475,694 $ 474,550 ROATCE 9.34 % 15.41 % 16.70 %



