Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.



Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:

Revenues were $341.0 million for the quarter, up $78.4 million , or up 29.9% , from the same period in 2023 .

Overall solid waste pricing was up 5.5% from the same period in 2023, driven by 6.2% collection price growth and 4.0% disposal price growth.

Net loss was $(4.1) million for the quarter, as compared to net income of $3.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $71.0 million for the quarter, up $20.4 million, or up 40.2%, from the same period in 2023.

“We had a strong start to the year, driven by the continued execution of our core operating strategies and pricing programs and the successful integration of the acquisitions we completed in 2023,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Our first quarter results demonstrated the dedication of our team and success of our growth strategy and set us up well for the rest of the year.”

“Our business is performing at a high level and delivered meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 150 basis points,” Casella said. “From a core operations standpoint, our investments in fleet automation, route optimization, and onboard computers have allowed us to be more efficient, productive, and safer in our collection line of business while maintaining our high customer service standards. Our customer focus also extends into recycling where we have made meaningful investments in our processing facilities to meet customer demand for diversion and sustainability services. Our upgraded Boston recycling facility continues to perform very well, and we are excited to begin the upgrade of our Willimantic recycling facility later this year.”

“We remain focused on pricing our services appropriately and strengthening the quality of our revenue, with overall solid waste pricing up 5.5%, collection pricing up 6.2% and the average price per ton at our landfills up 13.3% in the quarter. Solid waste volumes were down year-over-year, as expected; however, this net trade-off improved margins,” Casella said.

“The integration of our 2023 acquisitions is advancing well and we are realizing planned synergies,” Casella said. “While our recent focus has been on ensuring a smooth transition for our new employees and customers, looking forward our acquisition pipeline remains robust with a number of quality companies across our footprint.”

For the quarter, revenues were $341.0 million, up $78.4 million, or up 29.9%, from the same period in 2023, with revenue growth mainly driven by: the rollover contribution from acquisitions closed in 2023; strong collection and disposal pricing; and higher recycling commodity prices.

Operating income was $6.8 million for the quarter, down $(3.4) million from the same period in 2023, mainly due to higher depreciation and amortization expense related to acquisition growth and higher expenses from acquisition activities.

Net loss was $(4.1) million for the quarter, or $(0.07) per diluted common share, as compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2023 driven by the factors impacting operating income as well as higher interest expense. Adjusted Net Loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $(0.8) million for the quarter, or $(0.01) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $5.3 million, or $0.10 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $71.0 million for the quarter, up $20.4 million, or up 40.2%, from the same period in 2023, driven by acquisition rollover and 8.8% organic growth.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.7 million for the quarter, as compared to $16.1 million for the same period in 2023, driven by higher cash interest payments and changes in working capital, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $(2.4) million for the quarter, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2023, with the year-over-year variance further driven by higher capital expenditures.

Please refer to “Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures” included in “Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

“Given the continued strength of our solid waste and Resource Solutions operations, together with the rollover contribution from closed acquisitions, we are reaffirming our revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow ranges for fiscal year 2024,” Casella said. “The business is operating in line with plan, and our outlook for our markets and the economy has not materially changed.”

The Company reaffirmed guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“fiscal year 2024”) by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $1.480 billion and $1.510 billion.

Net income between $35 million and $45 million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $350 million and $360 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities between $260 million and $270 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $140 million and $150 million.



The guidance ranges do not include the impact of any acquisitions that have not been completed. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2024 are described in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2024 do not contemplate any unanticipated impacts.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Unaudited 2024 2023 Revenues $ 341,008 $ 262,595 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 230,792 180,243 General and administration 44,334 35,679 Depreciation and amortization 54,037 33,435 Expense from acquisition activities 5,010 2,863 Southbridge Landfill closure charge — 110 334,173 252,330 Operating income 6,835 10,265 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 13,070 6,275 Other income (352 ) (349 ) Other expense, net 12,718 5,926 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,883 ) 4,339 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,766 ) 791 Net (loss) income $ (4,117 ) $ 3,548 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 58,030 51,770 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.07 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 58,030 51,869 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.07





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,457 $ 220,912 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 146,795 157,324 Other current assets 49,150 48,089 Total current assets 385,402 426,325 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 978,622 980,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets 99,679 100,844 Goodwill 736,513 735,670 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 228,865 241,429 Other non-current assets 48,173 50,649 Total assets $ 2,477,254 $ 2,535,470 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 63,368 $ 35,781 Current operating lease liabilities 8,825 9,039 Accounts payable 79,989 116,794 Current accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs 10,140 10,773 Other accrued liabilities 81,799 106,471 Total current liabilities 244,121 278,858 Debt, less current portion 980,878 1,007,662 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 66,630 66,074 Accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs, less current portion 127,184 123,131 Other long-term liabilities 32,517 37,954 Total stockholders' equity 1,025,924 1,021,791 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,477,254 $ 2,535,470





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,117 ) $ 3,548 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,037 33,435 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,937 2,510 Amortization of debt issuance costs 741 502 Stock-based compensation 2,135 1,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 4,070 3,328 Disposition of assets, other items and charges, net 320 1,315 Deferred income taxes (2,425 ) 86 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (50,019 ) (30,621 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,679 16,079 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (294 ) (263 ) Additions to property and equipment (30,251 ) (17,879 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 488 415 Net cash used in investing activities (30,057 ) (17,727 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 875 — Principal payments on debt (9,952 ) (8,996 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (282 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,077 ) (9,278 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (31,455 ) (10,926 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 220,912 71,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 189,457 $ 60,226 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 15,500 $ 5,873 Cash income tax payments $ 1,681 $ 4,807 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 9,139 $ 1,634 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 1,613 $ 5,682

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (4,117 ) $ 3,548 Net (loss) income as a percentage of revenues (1.2)% 1.4 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,766 ) 791 Other income (352 ) (349 ) Interest expense, net 13,070 6,275 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 5,010 2,863 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) — 110 Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (iii) — (589 ) Depreciation and amortization 54,037 33,435 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,198 2,073 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,937 2,510 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,017 $ 50,667 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 20.8 % 19.3 % Depreciation and amortization (54,037 ) (33,435 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,198 ) (2,073 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (2,937 ) (2,510 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 11,845 $ 12,649 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 3.5 % 4.8 %





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (4,117 ) $ 3,548 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 5,010 2,863 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) — 110 Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (iii) — (589 ) Tax effect (iv) (1,683 ) (657 ) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (790 ) $ 5,275 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 58,030 51,869 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.07 Expense from acquisition activities (i) 0.09 0.05 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (ii) — — Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (iii) — (0.01 ) Tax effect (iv) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10

(i) Expense from acquisition activities is primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period associated with the due diligence, acquisition and integration of acquired businesses as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(ii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iii) Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration is associated with the reversal of a contingency for a transfer station permit expansion that is no longer considered viable.

(iv) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.





Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that showing the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,679 $ 16,079 Capital expenditures (30,251 ) (17,879 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 488 415 Southbridge Landfill closure (i) 695 1,249 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 4,494 864 Acquisition capital expenditures (iii) 6,088 1,090 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures (iv) 2,195 424 FLSA legal settlement payment (v) 6,150 — Landfill capping charge - veneer failure payment (vi) 56 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (2,406 ) $ 2,242

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure are cash outlays associated with the unplanned, early closure of the Southbridge Landfill. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Acquisition capital expenditures are acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision. Acquisition related capital expenditures include costs required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations.

(iv) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures are long-term infrastructure capital expenditures related to rail side development at the Company's landfill in Mount Jewett, PA ("McKean Landfill"), which is different from the landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations.

(v) FLSA legal settlement payment is the cash outlay of a legal settlement related to reaching an agreement in June 2023 with the collective class members of a class action lawsuit relating to certain claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (“FLSA”) as well as state wage and hours laws.

(vi) Landfill capping charge - veneer failure payment is the cash outlay associated with operating expenses incurred to clean up the affected capping material at the Company's landfill in Seneca, New York. Engineering analysis is currently underway to determine root causes and responsibility for the event.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.



CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA(i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2024:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2024 Net income $35,000 - $45,000 Provision for income taxes 18,000 Other income (2,000) Interest expense, net 51,000 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 1,000 Expense from acquisition activities 6,000 Depreciation and amortization 222,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 9,000 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 10,000 Adjusted EBITDA $350,000 - $360,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2024:

(Estimated) Twelve Months

Ending December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $260,000 - $270,000 Capital expenditures (184,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 500 FLSA legal settlement payment 6,150 Southbridge Landfill closure 4,000 Acquisition capital expenditures 40,500 Cash outlays from acquisition activities 6,000 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 6,000 Landfill capping charge - veneer failure payment 850 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $140,000 - $150,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 % of Total

Revenues 2023 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 211,360 62.0 % $ 139,977 53.3 % Disposal 50,139 14.7 % 51,466 19.6 % Landfill gas-to-energy 2,509 0.7 % 1,924 0.7 % Processing 1,929 0.6 % 1,576 0.6 % Solid waste operations 265,937 78.0 % 194,943 74.2 % Processing 29,762 8.7 % 22,806 8.7 % National Accounts 45,309 13.3 % 44,846 17.1 % Resource Solutions operations 75,071 22.0 % 67,652 25.8 % Total revenues $ 341,008 100.0 % $ 262,595 100.0 %



Components of revenue growth for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:



Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 8,741 6.2 % 4.5 % 3.3 % Disposal 2,077 4.0 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Solid waste price 10,818 5.5 % 4.1 % Collection (1,699 ) (1.2)% (0.9)% (0.6)% Disposal (3,841 ) (7.5)% (2.0)% (1.5)% Processing 159 0.1 % 0.1 % Solid waste volume (5,381 ) (2.8)% (2.0)% Surcharges and other fees (1,210 ) (0.6)% (0.5)% Commodity price and volume 778 0.4 % 0.3 % Acquisitions 65,989 33.9 % 25.1 % Total solid waste operations 70,994 36.4 % 27.0 % Resource Solutions operations: Price 6,204 9.2 % 2.4 % Volume (1,361 ) (2.0)% (0.4)% Surcharges and other fees (427 ) (0.6)% (0.2)% Acquisitions 3,003 4.4 % 1.1 % Total Resource Solutions operations 7,419 11.0 % 2.9 % Total Company $ 78,413 29.9 %



Components of capital expenditures(i) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Growth capital expenditures: Acquisition capital expenditures $ 6,088 $ 1,090 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 2,195 424 Other 2,634 1,396 Growth capital expenditures 10,917 2,910 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 4,202 1,462 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 12,754 7,799 Facilities 1,562 4,055 Other 816 1,653 Replacement capital expenditures 19,334 14,969 Capital expenditures $ 30,251 $ 17,879

(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities. Growth capital expenditures are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) acquisition capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision and includes the capital expenditures required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations; 2) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure; and 3) development of new airspace, permit expansions, and new recycling contracts, equipment added directly as a result of organic business growth and infrastructure added to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling facilities. Replacement capital expenditures are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, replacement costs for equipment and other capital expenditures due to age or obsolescence, and capital items not defined as growth capital expenditures.