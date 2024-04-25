Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Highlights from the 2024 first quarter results include the following:

  • First quarter net income of $1.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.
  • Net interest income of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Noninterest expense of $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2023, a reduction of $1.2 million or 15%.
  • Return on average assets of 0.97% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, compared to 2.07% for the same period in 2023.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 6.14% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 compared to 13.67% for the same period in 2023.

Quarter-over-quarter results between the first quarter of 2024 and the same period in 2023 were somewhat skewed by several unusual items in the first quarter of 2023. During the first three months of 2023, the Company recorded a $2.0 million gain on the fair market value of marketable equity securities associated with its minority investment in Dogwood State Bank. In addition, the Company received a $530,000 life insurance benefit from the death of a key executive, had $464,000 in non-recurring revenue associated with winding down one of its business segments and a $550,000 reimbursement of expenses related to a previously settled lawsuit. Despite those nonrecurring items totaling $3.6 million in additional income during the first quarter of 2023 and no such large, nonrecurring items in the first quarter of 2024, the pre-tax net income period over period only decreased $1.5 million. This was primarily due to decreases in almost every category of noninterest expense when comparing the first quarter of 2024 against the first quarter of 2023, with a decline of $1.1 million in compensation being the most notable item. The Company continued to benefit from its efforts to improve efficiency and to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs.

In reflecting on the first quarter of 2024, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “This year’s first quarter performance reflects the resiliency of our team and organization. While we had a year-over-year decline in net income, the decrease was primarily due to prior year nonrecurring income. However, we believe the overall improvement in our cost structure as a result of strategic decisions made by our leadership will enable IFHI to maintain a sustainable trajectory on a recurring basis. The right sizing of our operation has been a consistent focus for our organization as we prioritize the resiliency of our organization’s long-term growth. As we look forward to the remainder of the year and our recently announced merger with Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”), we will continue to focus on bolstering the strengths of our GGL lending strategy, our subsidiary Windsor Advantage, and the leadership guiding IFHI into an exciting new phase for our investors and employees alike.”

BALANCE SHEET
At March 31, 2024, the Company’s total assets were $518.2 million, net loans held for investment were $361.9 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $43.4 million, total deposits were $398.6 million and total shareholders’ equity was $101.9 million. Compared with December 31, 2023, total assets decreased $29.3 million or 5%, net loans held for investment increased $2.2 million or 1%, HFS loans increased $3.0 million or 7%, total deposits decreased $37.1 million or 9%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $1.6 million or 2%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $33.4 million or 52% since the prior year-end almost mirroring the decrease in deposits. In the first quarter of 2023, the Bank discontinued banking two industries it had previously targeted resulting in a large outflow of non-maturity deposits. The Bank replaced those funds with a highly successful CD campaign. Most of those time deposits matured in the first quarter of 2024 and management made the decision to allow a large block of those higher cost funds to leave the Bank.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2023, was primarily associated with earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity for the available-for-sale investment portfolio had a $214,000 negative impact during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 as a result of changing rate expectations. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was $2.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At March 31, 2024, the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 "Well Capitalized" MinimumBasel III Fully Phased-InWest Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio6.50%7.00%14.08%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio8.00%8.50%14.08%
Total risk-based capital ratio10.00%10.50%15.34%
Tier 1 leverage ratio5.00%4.00%11.90%
    

The Company’s book value per common share decreased from $43.72 as of December 31, 2023, to $43.45 at March 31, 2024 as the impact of earnings was offset by an increase of about 51,000 shares outstanding as a result of an annual grant for long-term incentive and the exercising of several blocks of stock options. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also decreased slightly from $35.80 as of December 31, 2023, to $35.77 at March 31, 2024, for the same reason.

The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 per depositor limit. As of March 31, 2024, the average deposit account size was $100,200, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $39.1 million or roughly 9.8% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unencumbered available-for-sale investment securities, which totaled $46.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of March 31, 2024, the FHLB credit facility had a borrowing line of $88.1 million with $10.0 million in outstanding advances and available credit of $78.1 million. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $43,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 349% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of March 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process that occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had $43.4 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 3.00% at December 31, 2023, to 3.35% at March 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 increased $1.1 million or 6% as compared to December 31, 2023. One relationship for $7.7 million makes up approximately 46% of all of the nonaccrual loans as of March 31, 2024. That relationship is secured by a property with an estimated value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of December 31, 2023 but had none as of March 31, 2024.

During the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $400,000 and $565,000, respectively. The Company recorded $25,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $376,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2023. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands)3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Nonaccrual loans$17,353 $16,303 $13,887 $5,586 $4,485 
Foreclosed assets -  101  101  315  315 
90 days past due and still accruing -  -  320  476  - 
Total nonperforming assets$17,353 $16,404 $14,308 $6,377 $4,800 
      
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$25 $(306)$(43)$86 $376 
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total     
average portfolio loans 0.03% -0.34% -0.05% 0.11% 0.49%
      
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.35% 3.00% 2.87% 1.32% 1.03%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net     
of allowance 4.89% 4.62% 4.17% 1.90% 1.43%
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 2.02% 1.93% 1.77% 1.87% 1.88%
      
(1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments    
     

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $190,000 or 3% in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Loan yields increased from 8.21% in the first quarter of 2023 to 8.85% for the same period in 2024. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 50bps of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 2.01% in the first quarter of 2023 to 3.54% for the same period in 2024 as average retail and brokered certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. On a linked-quarter basis, cost of funds increased 21 basis points from 3.33% during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin declined from 5.85% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 5.09% for the same period in 2024; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $68.5 million.

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Average balances:     
Loans$406,982 $400,502 $373,847 $357,272 $345,651
Available-for-sale securities 22,233  19,709  18,609  18,208  17,691
Other interest-bearing balances 31,622  25,821  26,670  29,445  28,998
Total interest-earning assets 460,837  446,032  419,126  404,925  392,340
Total assets 525,202  510,760  484,190  472,169  460,412
      
Noninterest-bearing deposits 75,236  79,986  80,390  78,676  98,555
Interest-bearing liabilities:     
Interest-bearing deposits 334,165  314,726  300,109  288,972  251,281
Borrowings 5,714  5,326  761  4,505  10,222
Total interest-bearing liabilities 339,879  320,052  300,870  293,477  261,503
Common shareholders' equity 101,172  97,314  95,362  91,281  88,574
Tangible common equity (1) 83,050  79,026  76,907  72,661  69,788
      
Interest income/expense:     
Loans$8,977 $8,623 $7,877 $7,511 $6,997
Available-for-sale securities 203  115  146  133  120
Interest-bearing balances and other 330  526  345  392  319
Total interest income 9,510  9,264  8,368  8,036  7,436
Deposits 3,586  3,243  2,743  2,445  1,696
Borrowings 79  110  10  56  85
Total interest expense 3,665  3,353  2,753  2,501  1,781
Net interest income$5,845 $5,911 $5,615 $5,535 $5,655
      
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.   
      


 Three Months Ended
 3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Average yields and costs:     
Loans8.85%8.54%8.36%8.43%8.21%
Available-for-sale securities3.65%2.33%3.14%2.92%2.71%
Interest-bearing balances and other4.19%8.08%5.13%5.34%4.46%
Total interest-earning assets8.28%8.24%7.92%7.96%7.69%
Interest-bearing deposits4.30%4.09%3.63%3.39%2.74%
Borrowings5.55%8.19%5.21%4.99%3.37%
Total interest-bearing liabilities4.33%4.16%3.63%3.42%2.76%
Cost of funds3.54%3.33%2.86%2.70%2.01%
Net interest margin5.09%5.26%5.32%5.48%5.85%
      

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $3.5 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to the previously discussed nonrecurring items in the first quarter of 2023, which included, among other things, a $2.0 million gain in fair market value of marketable equity securities and a $530,000 life insurance benefit. A decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter was offset by an increase in the income of Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company.

Other specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had loan processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.9 million, an increase of $503,000 or 21% as compared to the $2.4 million in income earned during the prior first quarter.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) revenue was $514,000 in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $390,000 or 43% in comparison to the $904 million of revenues for the same period in 2023.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 15%, from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $1.1 million or 19% going from $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 down to $4.5 million for the same period in 2024. All other categories of expenses except Loan and special asset expenses and Other operating expenses were also down.

  • Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, increased by $184,000 or 63% from $293,000 in the first quarter of 2023 to $477,000 for the same period in 2024.
  • Other operating expenses increased $193,000 or 39% primarily due to the positive impact during the first quarter of 2023 of a nonrecurring reversal of $550,000 of previously booked litigation-related expense realized upon receipt of an insurance reimbursement which reduced expenses during that prior-quarter period.

ENTRY INTO DEFINTIVE MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
On March 28, 2024, the Company and Capital Bancorp, Inc. (“CBNK”) jointly announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which CBNK would acquire IFHI in a cash and stock transaction. The proposed transaction is subject to approval of CBNK’s and IFH’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Additional detail on the proposed transaction can be found by accessing the merger press release, which is available under the “News and Press” section of IFHI’s website (www.ifhinc.com).

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated, whether due to change in collateral value, inaccurate valuation assumptions or otherwise; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets     
         
    Ending Balance
(In thousands, unaudited)3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$3,890 $3,541 $5,019 $3,582 $6,986 
Interest-bearing deposits 26,467  60,166  28,746  39,258  21,224 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 30,357  63,707  33,765  42,840  28,210 
Interest-bearing time deposits -  -  -  750  999 
Available-for-sale securities 22,028  22,668  17,827  18,977  17,504 
Marketable equity securities 21,557  19,597  19,980  19,980  19,980 
Loans held for sale 43,415  40,424  37,857  33,232  39,088 
Loans held for investment 361,942  359,729  346,842  325,673  319,465 
 Allowance for credit losses (7,310) (6,936) (6,128) (6,086) (6,011)
  Loans held for investment, net 354,632  352,793  340,714  319,587  313,454 
Premises and equipment, net 3,707  3,756  3,910  3,960  4,041 
Foreclosed assets -  101  101  315  315 
Loan servicing assets 3,922  3,966  3,813  3,717  3,604 
Bank-owned life insurance 4,720  4,688  4,663  5,087  5,053 
Accrued interest receivable 3,895  3,754  3,664  3,280  3,090 
Goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161 
Other intangible assets, net 4,852  5,018  5,184  5,350  5,517 
Other assets 11,991  13,930  14,570  11,872  13,243 
   Total assets$518,237 $547,563 $499,209 $482,108 $467,259 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
 Noninterest-bearing$73,523 $90,194 $84,901 $82,272 $76,554 
 Interest-bearing 325,036  345,483  307,467  296,805  279,735 
  Total deposits 398,559  435,677  392,368  379,077  356,289 
Borrowings 10,000  -  -  -  10,000 
Accrued interest payable 1,008  1,346  1,042  1,014  806 
Other liabilities 6,782  10,209  9,409  7,655  10,101 
 Total liabilities 416,349  447,232  402,819  387,746  377,196 
Shareholders' equity:     
Common stock, voting 2,324  2,273  2,275  2,231  2,231 
Common stock, non-voting 22  22  22  22  22 
Additional paid in capital 26,258  25,809  25,503  25,253  25,137 
Retained earnings 75,618  74,347  71,565  69,165  65,570 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,334) (2,120) (2,975) (2,309) (2,198)
 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 101,888  100,331  96,390  94,362  90,762 
Noncontrolling interest -  -  -  -  (699)
 Total shareholders' equity 101,888  100,331  96,390  94,362  90,063 
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$518,237 $547,563 $499,209 $482,108 $467,259 
         


Consolidated Statements of Income    
      
(In thousands except perThree Months Ended
share data; unaudited)3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Interest income     
Loans$8,977 $8,623 $7,877 $7,511 $6,997
Available-for-sale securities and other 533  641  491  525  439
Total interest income 9,510  9,264  8,368  8,036  7,436
Interest expense     
Interest on deposits 3,586  3,243  2,743  2,445  1,696
Interest on borrowings 79  110  10  56  85
Total interest expense 3,665  3,353  2,753  2,501  1,781
Net interest income 5,845  5,911  5,615  5,535  5,655
Provision for credit losses 400  500  50  130  565
Noninterest income     
Loan processing and servicing     
revenue 2,942  3,180  2,779  2,660  2,439
Government guaranteed lending 514  1,313  1,953  3,576  904
Service charges on deposits 26  35  41  52  133
Bank-owned life insurance 33  25  128  34  555
Change in fair value of marketable     
equity securities -  578  -  -  1,998
Other noninterest income 2  231  152  1,434  566
Total noninterest income 3,517  5,362  5,053  7,756  6,595
Noninterest expense     
Compensation 4,517  4,583  4,403  5,379  5,581
Occupancy and equipment 280  355  314  318  344
Loan and special asset expenses 477  627  664  346  293
Professional services 306  (161) 433  446  448
Data processing 246  252  233  247  265
Software 465  492  446  469  469
Communications 60  50  65  68  78
Advertising 62  99  108  174  248
Amortization of intangibles 166  166  166  166  166
Merger related expenses -  -  -  61  116
Other operating expenses 682  720  591  486  489
Total noninterest expense 7,261  7,183  7,423  8,160  8,497
Income before income taxes 1,701  3,590  3,195  5,001  3,188
Income tax expense 430  808  795  1,416  778
Net income  1,271  2,782  2,400  3,585  2,410
Noncontrolling interest -  -  -  (10) 58
Net income attributable     
to IFH, Inc.$ 1,271 $ 2,782 $ 2,400 $ 3,595 $ 2,352
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.56 $1.24 $1.08 $1.62 $1.06
Diluted earnings per common share$0.55 $1.22 $1.06 $1.60 $1.04
Weighted average common shares     
outstanding 2,271  2,244  2,224  2,220  2,211
Diluted average common shares     
outstanding 2,304  2,284  2,265  2,252  2,265
      


Performance Ratios     
       
  Three Months Ended
  3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
PER COMMON SHARE     
 Basic earnings per common share$0.56 $1.24 $1.08 $1.62 $1.06 
 Diluted earnings per common share 0.55  1.22  1.06  1.60  1.04 
 Book value per common share 43.45  43.72  41.98  41.90  40.28 
 Tangible book value per common share (2) 35.77  35.80  33.99  33.68  31.99 
       
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)     
 Return on average assets 0.97% 2.16% 1.97% 3.05% 2.07%
 Return on average common shareholders'     
 equity 5.04% 11.34% 9.98% 15.80% 10.77%
 Return on average tangible common     
 equity (2) 6.14% 13.97% 12.38% 19.84% 13.67%
 Net interest margin 5.09% 5.26% 5.32% 5.48% 5.85%
 Efficiency ratio (1) 77.6% 63.7% 69.6% 61.4% 69.4%
       
 (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of
 net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. 
       
 (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures    
      

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2024, were as follows:

  % of
  Commercial
(Dollars in millions)AmountLoans
Solar electric power generation$78.825%
Power and communication line and related structures construction 67.221%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 15.15%
Other activities related to real estate 12.04%
Biomass electric power generation 9.43%
Colleges, universities and professional schools 9.03%
Postharvest Crop Activities 8.63%
Lessors of other real estate property 7.22%
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 6.82%
Electric bulk power transmission and control 5.82%
 $219.970%
   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
 (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)
Tangible book value per common share     
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity$101,888 $100,331 $96,390 $94,362 $90,762 
Less: Goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161 
Less Other intangible assets, net 4,852  5,018  5,184  5,350  5,517 
Total tangible common equity$83,875 $82,152 $78,045 $75,851 $72,084 
      
Ending common shares outstanding 2,345  2,295  2,296  2,252  2,253 
Tangible book value per common share$35.77 $35.80 $33.99 $33.68 $31.99 
      
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)3/31/2412/31/239/30/236/30/233/31/23
Return on average tangible common equity     
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity$101,172 $97,314 $95,362 $91,281 $88,574 
Less: Average goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161  13,161 
Less Average other intangible assets, net 4,961  5,127  5,294  5,459  5,625 
Average tangible common equity$83,050 $79,026 $76,907 $72,661 $69,788 
      
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.$1,271 $2,782 $2,400 $3,595 $2,352 
Return on average tangible common equity 6.14% 13.97% 12.38% 19.84% 13.67%