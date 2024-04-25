Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley Opens in Castle Rock, Colorado

DENVER , April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley, a luxury new home community offering a collection of single-family homes in Douglas County, Colorado. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 5885 Hickory Oaks Trail in Castle Rock.

Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley is an extraordinary master-planned new home community offering oversized home sites and luxury home designs with sophisticated finishes. Homes are priced from $1.3 million and include flexible floor plans, options for 4-car garages, and exquisite finish selections.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homeowners will enjoy a quiet location coupled with access to established amenities, creating the ideal blend of serenity and excitement for the perfect Colorado lifestyle. Established onsite amenities include a community clubhouse, fitness center, tot splash zone, and outdoor pool. Students may have the opportunity to attend Douglas County schools and have access to a variety of private schools. The community is convenient to Interstate 25, Downtown Castle Rock, Denver, and Colorado Springs.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage prospective home buyers to visit the community and be among the first to select their new home site and explore available home designs. For those looking to move sooner, we also have a wonderful selection of designer-curated quick move-in homes.”

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer or fall.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Vona model home is now open daily for tours. For more information on Toll Brothers at Crystal Valley and Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

