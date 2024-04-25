Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 6,366,951 Class A common shares and 380,767,143 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 79.97% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted at the Meeting as follows.

1. Shareholders elected 10 directors, as follows:



Votes in Favour (#) Votes Against (#) Votes in Favour (%) A.J. Balhuizen 977,339,994 1,486,433 99.85 E.C. Dowling, Jr. 975,871,365 17,514,440 98.24 N.B. Keevil, III 989,060,008 4,325,799 99.56 S.A. Murray 983,859,146 9,526,663 99.04 U.M. Power 984,498,414 8,887,393 99.11 J.H. Price 989,083,604 4,302,203 99.57 P.G. Schiodtz 971,859,098 21,526,708 97.83 T.R. Snider 982,510,175 10,875,631 98.91 S.A. Strunk 985,951,108 7,434,701 99.25 Y. Yamato 992,120,848 1,264,960 99.87

2. Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 96.39% of all votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on Teck’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.39% of all votes cast in favour.



Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information about Teck’s directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2023 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Fraser Phillips

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com