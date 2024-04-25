Intuitive Announces Board of Directors Elections and Retirements

Lewis Chew elected to Intuitive’s Board

Alan Levy, PhD and Don Kania, PhD to retire from Board

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced today that Lewis Chew, former chief financial officer at Dolby Labs, Inc., has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 25.

“Lewis brings decades of experience across global organizations, technologies, and complex supply chains that will be a good fit for Intuitive’s Board,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive CEO. “His insights and expertise will serve Intuitive well as we continue expansion and enhancement of minimally invasive care.”

Chew, 61, served as CFO at Dolby Labs, Inc. from June 2012 to October 2021. Previously, he was CFO at National Semiconductor Corporation from April 2001 to September 2011 and a partner at KPMG from 1995 to 1997. From September 2009 to April 2019, Chew served on the Board of Directors of PG&E Company.

He is currently a director on the boards of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Arista Networks, Inc. and continues to serve on the Accounting Advisory Board of Santa Clara University, a position he has held since 1995.

Business publisher Institutional Investor named Chew one of the Best CFOs in America, the National Diversity Council included him in its list of Top 50 Multicultural Leaders, and the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce recognized him with its Corporate Director Award. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Santa Clara University.

Separately, two Intuitive board members, Alan Levy, Ph.D., and Don Kania, Ph.D., have retired from the Company’s Board effective at the expiration of their terms on April 25, 2024.

“It has been an honor to serve on Intuitive’s Board for over two decades as the company has become the leader in life-enhancing, minimally invasive care,” said Levy. “I look forward to seeing Intuitive drive forward the next generation of robotic-assisted surgery and continue to help millions of patients around the world.”

“It has been a privilege to experience Intuitive’s dedication to innovation up close as a member of its Board,” said Kania. “Intuitive is well positioned to continue providing customers with cutting-edge technology that will further enhance the future of care.”

Levy has served as a member of the Board since February 2000 and previously held a role as the independent lead director from April 2013 to 2018. Mr. Kania has served as a member of the Board since July 2017.

“On behalf of the Intuitive team, I am grateful for Alan and Don’s invaluable service, expertise, and passion for improving patient care,” said Guthart. “Their decades of combined service have helped us advance to where we are today, and they will be missed.”

