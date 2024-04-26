Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB audited Annual information for the year 2023

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits approved Financial Statements for the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report. The Company's shareholder decided on the distribution of profit (losses): the Company's net profit of the reporting financial year of EUR 18,809,055 added to the undistributed loss of EUR 20,133,062 from the previous financial year and the remaining loss of the Company of EUR 1,324,007 carried forward to the next year.

Enclosed:

Approved Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB for the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB. Approved distribution of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB profit (loss) for the year 2023.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

