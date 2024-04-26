Solvay publishes notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Brussels, April 26, 2024, 8:00am CEST - regulated information

Solvay today published materials for its next Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2024 at the Event Lounge Conference Center, Boulevard Général Wahis 16/F, 1030 Brussels, at 10.30 am CEST. All documents relating to this meeting are now available on www.solvay.com.



Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, among others:

the approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2023;

the approval of a total gross dividend of €2.43 per share;

the approval of the revised directors’ remuneration;

the renewal of the mandate, for a four-year period, of Ms Aude Thibaut de Maisières, as Director of the company;

the appointment of EY regarding the assurance of sustainability information imposed by the EU Directive on sustainability reporting (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive);

the approval of the change of control provision relating to the issuance of euro senior unsecured fixed rate bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of €1.5 billion by Solvay.



Meeting information:

Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on May 14, 2024 at midnight CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 28, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, they can exercise their rights either by granting a proxy or by participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner via the Lumi's AGM+ platform (www.lumiconnect.com). Additional details are available in the convening notice available on www.solvay.com.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in person or digitally, should declare their intentions no later than May 22, 2024. All questions can be addressed to ag.solvay@solvay.com by May 22, 2024 the latest.

Visit the Shareholders’ Meeting dedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.





Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. About Solvay Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Attachment