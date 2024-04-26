REBELXL - A Revolutionary Reformer Pilates Franchise Announce the Grand Opening of Its First Studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey

WYCKOFF, NEW JERSEY, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REBELXL, a revolutionary Reformer Pilates Franchise is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its first studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey. REBELXL is a twist on traditional reformer Pilates, fused with cardio and strength elements. This hybrid pilates studio includes full body athletic reformer flows the helps to build strength, stability, and coordination, accompanied by heart-pumping music in a club like atmosphere.





REBELXL classes combine classical and contemporary Pilates moves on the reformer with low-impact HIIT training, TRX, strength training, cardio, Barre, and a megaformer making all classes effective and unique. Each class is designed to ensure a pleasurable member experience, all while clients are engaged in fat-burning, high-energy workouts and are designed to bring out the best version of you through athletic movement and will challenge your body to its max in an all feel good low impact exercise.

All classes at REBELXL includes all the key fundamentals of Pilates and, through various modules during the classes, clients will experience a class, unlike any other Pilates class they ever have taken. Athletes crave it, and new Pilates advocates desire it. This environment is for new and experienced clients looking to take their movement practice to a new and exhilarating level.

As per Robyn Bovino-Berger, the Founder & CEO, as a former athlete and through years of wear and tear on my body, I got introduced to Pilates. I rehabbed my injuries through this method and in term created REBELXL, and started to incorporate my love for HIIT strength training in a low impact nature. With this brand, we aim to empower individuals on their journey to holistic well-being by integrating classical and fusion Pilates techniques. With a commitment to inclusivity, we strive to create a welcoming and supportive community where every individual, regardless of fitness level or supporting the rehabilitation of injuries, feels inspired to achieve their health and wellness goals. Our fusion of classical and contemporary Pilates methodologies ensures a dynamic and practical approach, fostering a balanced and harmonious lifestyle for our clients. We believe in the power of movement to sculpt the body and nurture the mind, promoting a sustainable and joyful path to optimal health.





About the founder

Robyn's experience includes specialization in weight training, HIIT, Pilates, and other fitness programs. Robyn is a classically and comprehensively trained Pilates instructor with complete knowledge of Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced Systems. Her expertise includes the use of Mat, Reformer, Cadillac, Chairs, Barrels, Ped-o-Pull, and Magic Circle, while incorporating Pilates exercise principles based upon a wide scope of Joseph Pilates's teachings. Robyn continues to demand the best of herself by gaining knowledge wherever she can via CEC and Private Training with high-level mentors around the globe. Her ultimate win is when her clients, through her specialized guidance, challenge themselves and meet their fitness and nutrition goals.

About REBELXL

REBELXL is a twist on traditional reformer Pilates, fused with cardio and strength elements. This hybrid studio includes full body athletic reformer flows the helps to build strength, stability, and coordination, accompanied by heart-pumping music in a club like atmosphere. REBELXL classes combine classical and contemporary Pilates moves on the reformer with low-impact HIIT training, TRX, strength training, cardio, Barre, and a megaformer making all classes effective and unique. Each class is designed to ensure a pleasurable member experience, all while clients are engaged in fat- burning, high-energy workouts. Workouts can be differentiated for all levels of clients so that no matter where you are in your fitness journey REBELXL is right for you. REBELXL classes are designed to bring out the best version of yourself through athletic movement and will challenge your body to its max in an all feel good low impact exercise.

For more information about REBELXL, please visit https://rebelxlstudios.com or call +1 (201) 846-5406

Media Contact

Brand: REBELXL

Contact: Robyn Bovino-Berger

Email: contact@rebelxlstudios.com

Website: https://rebelxlstudios.com/

SOURCE: REBELXL