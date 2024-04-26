Fluxys hydrogen appointed as “Hydrogen Network Operator” in Belgium

Brussels - 26 April 2024 - Implementing the Federal Hydrogen Act of 11 July 2023, Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten has appointed Fluxys hydrogen, a subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium, as operator for the development and management of a hydrogen transmission grid in Belgium.

The appointment as “HNO” – Hydrogen Network Operator - for Belgium is a major step forward in the energy transition. Leveraging Fluxys' decades of expertise in gas transport, Fluxys hydrogen will develop the necessary infrastructure for transporting hydrogen, an essential component to reach the climate targets.

In accordance with the federal hydrogen strategy, Fluxys hydrogen will undertake the development and operation of a hydrogen pipeline network, which will be part of the "European Hydrogen Backbone". This will enable the necessary low-carbon energy to be transported both for the Belgian market and to neighbouring countries. These molecules are a necessary part of the energy mix, needed to decarbonise society in a cost-efficient manner and taking into account security of supply.

To respond to the need to accelerate the energy transition, Fluxys hydrogen has already intensively consulted the market and launched preparatory studies. Building a hydrogen network will realized step-by-step with new-build pipelines and repurposing of existing pipelines where possible.

Studies and preparations are being made to lay the first pipelines in the industrial clusters that have clearly expressed the need for hydrogen, and this supported by the Relance and Recovery funds.

Pascal De Buck, CEO/MD of Fluxys: "I am delighted and proud that the government has entrusted us with the task of being the Hydrogen Network Operator for the next 20 years. Fluxys hydrogen's initial aim is to provide maximum support to society to achieve decarbonisation by bringing low-carbon molecules to them as part of the “European Hydrogen Backbone”. In the energy mix of the future, low-carbon molecules are crucial for a carbon-neutral future in Belgium and north-western Europe."

About Fluxys hydrogen

Fluxys hydrogen is the hydrogen network operator in Belgium. We plan, develop and operate the open-access hydrogen network in Belgium to support society and industry in its efforts to make the transition to a low-carbon tomorrow. As a 100% subsidiary of infrastructure group Fluxys Belgium, part of the Fluxys Group, we aim to offer a yearly hydrogen transmission capacity of 30 TWh by 2030.

About Fluxys Belgium

Fluxys Belgium is a Euronext listed subsidiary of infrastructure group Fluxys headquartered in Belgium. With 900 employees the company operates 4,000 kilometers of pipeline, a liquefied natural gas terminal totalling a yearly regasification capacity of 174 TWh and an underground storage facility.