Spar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISINs DK0030431341 and DK0030432075

Company announcement no. 29

It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay bond loans (ISIN DK0030431341) for DKK 150 million and (ISIN DK0030431341) for DKK 350 million, currently both classified as Tier 2 capital.

The repayment will take place on 29 May 2024.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

