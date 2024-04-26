Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:PayPoint Plc
Name of scheme:a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
Period of return:From:27/10/2023To:26/04/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 398,826 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 273,598 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 20,436 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. 2,911 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 378,390 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 253,358 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 270,687 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

