Notice of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company’s and Fund’s AGMs to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2024 at 11.30 a.m. onwards, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The notices are also available from the ‘Trust Documents’ section of the Company’s website:

https://middlefield.com/funds/uk-funds/middlefield-canadian-income-trust/

Hard copies of the notices and forms of proxy for use at the AGM will be posted to all shareholders.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT