Global Women Intimate Care Products Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $919.58 Million During 2023-2028, Driven by Innovations and Portfolio Extension, & Adoption of Omnichannel Retailing

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women Intimate Care Products Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The women intimate care products market is forecasted to grow by USD 919.58 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.63%

This study identifies the emergence of sustainable women intimate care products as one of the prime reasons driving the women intimate care products market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension, growing concerns regarding women hygiene, and increasing participation of women in the labor force. Also, the introduction of natural intimate care products and the adoption of omnichannel retailing for women intimate care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the women intimate care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women intimate care products market vendors. Also, the women intimate care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

BK Naturals LLC

BYD Co. Ltd.

CCA Industries Inc.

Combe Inc.

Essity AB

Healthy Hoohoo

MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Namyaa Skincare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Rael Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Sliquid LLC

SweetSpot Labs Inc.

The Honey Pot Co. LLC

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Victorias Secret and Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Harper Hygenics SA

Sanofi SA

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global women intimate care products market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Pads - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Intimate wipes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Intimate lubricants - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Cleansing liquid - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



