Disinfection Robots Report 2024-2032, with Key Players Blue Ocean Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Finsen Technologies, Omron, PDI Healthcare, SESTO Robotics, Taimi Robotics and Xenex Disinfection Services

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfection Robots Market Report by Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disinfection robots market size reached US$ 1.17 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 12.77 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during 2023-2032.



The rising prevalence of various chronic disorders, coupled with a significant surge in HAIs, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits offered by disinfection robots over manual disinfection is providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, the expansion of hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, and research laboratories is catalyzing the demand for disinfection robots across the globe.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the focus of numerous key players on introducing automated and innovative products equipped with advanced features, technologies, and software. They are also focusing on strategic collaborations with private and public healthcare centers to expand their market reach and increase overall sales. Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced and well-designed portable robots is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players.

Additionally, governments of various countries are increasingly investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of disinfection robots in restaurants and hotels to disinfect the dining area, corridor, and other spaces is strengthening the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global disinfection robots market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and end user.



Breakup by Product Type:

UV-Disinfection Robot

Hydrogen Peroxide Vaporization Robot (HPV)

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players such as:

Badger Technologies LLC (Jabil Inc.)

Blue Ocean Robotics

Fetch Robotics Inc (Zebra Technologies Corporation)

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Omron Corporation

PDI Healthcare Inc.

SESTO Robotics Pte Ltd

Skytron LLC

Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

