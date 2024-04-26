Non-Woven Fabrics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Spunbond Fabrics are Projected to Record 8% CAGR to Reach US$39.9 by 2030

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Non-Woven Fabrics estimated at US$48.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Spunbond Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$39.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dry Laid Fabrics segment is estimated at 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Non-Woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Non-Woven Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Non-Woven Fabrics

Production Technologies

Manufacturing Process of Non-Woven Fabrics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology Type

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption in Numerous Applications Favors Growth in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market

Fibers Used in Healthcare or Hygiene Products

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure, An Opportunity Indicator for Non-Woven Fabrics Market: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Healthcare Sector Emerges as a Major Growth Driver

Innovations Augment the Role of Nonwoven Fabrics in Healthcare

Spike in Demand for Medical Protective Gear Augurs Well

Nonwoven Fabrics: Ideal for Making Different Types of Face Masks

Ultrasonic Welding Gains Preference for the Production of Nonwoven Medical PPE

Growing Focus on Sustainability Enhances Prospects

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Wetlaid & Airlaid Nonwovens to Sustain Growth

Shift to Plastic-Free Wipes Bodes Well

Nonwoven Fabrics Make a Cut in Feminine Hygiene Domain

World Feminine Hygiene Products Sales in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Adult Incontinence: A Growing Market Segment

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women

Sustained Opportunities in the Baby Care Segment

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

Demographic Changes & Lifestyle Trends Influence Uptake of Baby Diapers

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Nonwoven Fabrics Seek Role in Industrial Cleaning Applications

