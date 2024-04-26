North America Dust Control Systems Market Analysis Report 2024-2031, Featuring Donaldson, Nederman, Spraying Systems, Absolent Air Care, BossTek, EmiControls, Beltran Technologies, Camfil and Sly

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dust Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wet and Wet Scrubbers), and Dry), By End User (Construction, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Mining, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Dust Control Systems Market is forecast to witness market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The US market dominated the North America Dust Control Systems Market by Country in 2023, and is set to continue to be a dominant market until 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $5.36 billion by 2031. Canada is set to experience a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during 2024-2031.



Dust management is of the utmost importance in quarrying and mining operations to prevent fugitive dust emissions, mitigate respiratory health risks, and ensure regulatory compliance. Dust suppression sprays, water cannons, and dust collectors are implemented as dust control measures to reduce the amount of dust produced during material handling, drilling, blasting, and pulverizing.



Moreover, construction sites and demolition projects generate airborne dust from excavation, concrete cutting, grinding, and debris removal. These systems such as wet suppression systems, dust barriers, and vacuum technologies are utilized to contain dust emissions, protect workers, and maintain air quality in surrounding areas.



Canada's construction sector has been buoyed by a construction boom fueled by rising demand for housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. As per the data from the Statistics Canada, investment in building construction rose 1.7% to $19.8 billion in November 2023. The residential sector grew 2.2% to $13.7 billion, while non-residential sector investment increased 0.4% to $6.0 billion.

In addition, the Mexican government has implemented policies and initiatives to support the growth and development of the mining sector, including streamlined permitting processes, tax incentives, and infrastructure investments. As per the data from the International Trade Administration, Mexico's mining industry value in 2022 was USD 3.3 billion. About half of Mexico's mining production consists of extracting precious metals, with the remaining output composed of 40 percent non-ferrous, six percent metallurgy, and seven percent non-metallic ores. In 2022, mining production reached USD 16.16 billion. Therefore, the growing mining and construction sector in North America will help in the growth of the regional dust control systems market.

