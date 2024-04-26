LAMEA Manual Toothbrush Market Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Colgate-Palmolive, Curaden, Nimbus Dental, Boie, Dr.Collins, Perfect Group and Procter & Gamble

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Manual Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Material Type, By Type, By End-user (Individuals and Dental Clinics/Offices) By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LAMEA Manual Toothbrush Market is forecast to t witness market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. In 2026, LAMEA market's volume is expected to surge to 5,42,871.9 thousand units, showcasing a growth of 9.7% during 2023-2030.



Bamboo-based manual toothbrushes have gained popularity as a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic toothbrushes. The use of bamboo, a rapidly renewable resource, addresses concerns about plastic waste. Bamboo toothbrushes offer the same efficacy in plaque removal and cavity prevention as their plastic counterparts, ensuring effective oral care. The Brazilian market consumed 586.06 thousand units Bamboo-based products in 2022.



Brazil dominated the LAMEA Manual Toothbrush Market by Country in 2022 and is set to continue to be a dominant market to 2030, achieving a market value of $267.1 Million by 2030. The Argentinian market is showcasing a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2030. Additionally, UAE's market is set to register a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2030.





A major factor driving the market is consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly oral care products. As awareness of environmental issues and sustainability grows, consumers increasingly seek toothbrushes made from sustainable materials such as bamboo or recyclable plastics. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by introducing a wide range of eco-friendly options, further fuelling market growth.



Consumers also seek toothbrushes that offer advanced features and benefits. Manufacturers are innovating in response, introducing these with features such as ergonomic designs, flexible bristles, and specialized cleaning zones to cater to different oral care needs. These innovative products are driving consumer interest and contributing to market growth.



The demand for these in the LAMEA region is rising, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing awareness of the importance of oral hygiene and the role of these in maintaining good oral health. The demand for these products will increase as more people in the LAMEA region become aware of the benefits of regular brushing with a manual toothbrush. Therefore, the LAMEA region will present lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Plastic, Bamboo and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Medium Soft, Ultra-soft, and Hard. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Individuals (Adults and Children) and Dental Clinics/Offices. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



